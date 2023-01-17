Samsung is hosting its Grand Republic sale in India which will come to an end on January 21. The week-long sale is now live across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and the Samsung Shop App. During the sale, buyers can get discounts and offers on Galaxy smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and Samsung TVs, and digital appliances. Also Read - Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1: Here's what we expect

Samsung has also announced that all the new Samsung Shop App users will get welcome benefits of up to Rs 6,500 off. Customers will get 20 percent cashback on their purchases with ICICI Bank and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

Samsung Grand Republic Day sale: Best deals on smartphones, tablets and more

During the sale, customers will get up to 61 percent off on Samsung smartphones including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13, Galaxy F23, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03 Core. Also Read - Samsung set to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1: Report

In terms of foldable smartphones, buyers will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic at Rs 2,999, worth Rs 34,999, on the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic at Rs 2,999 (worth Rs 31,999) on the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 1,999 on the purchase of Galaxy A73.

On laptops, buyers will get up to 38 percent off on Galaxy laptops and 63 percent off on products such as Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Watch5/5 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 Pro & Galaxy Buds Live.

On the purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, buyers will get 50 percent off on Book Cover Keyboard worth Rs 22,999 while those buying Galaxy Tab A8 will get Book Cover at Rs 999.

As for the Samsung TVs, on purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs, consumers will get a Galaxy A23 smartphone worth Rs 18,499 or a HW-S801B Soundbar worth Rs 40,990. Additionally, consumers buying the flagship Neo QLED 8K TVs will get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999.

During the sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners will get up to 42 percent off.

Samsung will also offer superfast delivery of Samsung products to their doorsteps across 28,000 PIN codes.