comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung announces cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
News

Samsung announces cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Deals

Starting today, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G buyers will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 at a price of Rs 1,999.

samsung-

Samsung has announced a few offers for its much popular foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. According to the tech giant, this is the first time that the two foldable models are available with offers in India. Starting today, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G buyers will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 at a price of Rs 1,999. Also Read - Explained: Tech behind Samsung’s new SolarCell Remote, how it will be a part of our lives

Additionally, the customers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 or an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. This will provide benefits of up to INR 17,000 to consumers, as per the company. Also Read - Samsung ‘Big TV’ Festival sale: Buyers to get free Galaxy Tab A7 tablet with premium TVs

Notably, these offers are applicable right now and will be valid till January 31. They are applicable on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores & leading e-commerce portals. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pricing

As per the pricing, the Galaxy Fold3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999. Both versions of the foldable smartphone come in two colour options including Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the flip has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour options Phantom Black and Cream.

For the unversed, Samsung is currently hosting a Big TV Festival sale in India on its official website. During this ongoing sale, buyers will get up to 20 percent cashback, EMI as low as Rs 1,990 and a warranty of up to 2 years on select Samsung TVs. The company is also offering a free Soundbar worth Rs 94,990 and Galaxy A7 LTE Tab to buyers on select premium TVs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 1:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
Mobiles
Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts
Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

Features

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives
Samsung Big TV Festival sale is now live: Cashbacks, discounts, free gifts and more

Deals

Samsung Big TV Festival sale is now live: Cashbacks, discounts, free gifts and more
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for today (7 January 2021): इंडियन सर्वर पर आज इस रिडीम कोड से मिलेगा एक धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Oppo A54 फोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus 10 Pro में होंगे 4 यूनिक कैमरा फीचर्स, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लेकर कीमत तक पूरी डिटेल

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra में होगा 108MP का Super Clear lens, लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए सभी धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Jio UPI AutoPay खुद कर देगा मोबाइल रिचार्ज, यूजर्स की बड़ी टेंशन हुई खत्म

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
News
Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge
Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case
Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers