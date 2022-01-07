Samsung has announced a few offers for its much popular foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. According to the tech giant, this is the first time that the two foldable models are available with offers in India. Starting today, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G buyers will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 at a price of Rs 1,999. Also Read - Explained: Tech behind Samsung’s new SolarCell Remote, how it will be a part of our lives

Additionally, the customers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 or an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. This will provide benefits of up to INR 17,000 to consumers, as per the company.

Notably, these offers are applicable right now and will be valid till January 31. They are applicable on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores & leading e-commerce portals.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pricing

As per the pricing, the Galaxy Fold3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999. Both versions of the foldable smartphone come in two colour options including Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the flip has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour options Phantom Black and Cream.

For the unversed, Samsung is currently hosting a Big TV Festival sale in India on its official website. During this ongoing sale, buyers will get up to 20 percent cashback, EMI as low as Rs 1,990 and a warranty of up to 2 years on select Samsung TVs. The company is also offering a free Soundbar worth Rs 94,990 and Galaxy A7 LTE Tab to buyers on select premium TVs.