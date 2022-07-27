comscore Samsung introduces a 'Buy now, Pay later' option for Galaxy S22 series, GalaxyZ Fold 3 and more
Samsung introduces 'Buy now, Pay later' option for its flagship smartphones

Deals

Samsung has announced a new “Buy now, Pay later” option for its flagship and foldable handset buyers. This offer is valid for the purchase of smartphones including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Notably, this offer is available for ICICI Bank credit cardholders and can be availed at retail stores pan India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in Press renders ahead of August 10 launch

Samsung announces ‘Buy Now, Pay later’ option for flagship phones

Under this offer, buyers need to pay only 60 percent of the total price of the handset in 18 equal monthly installments, with the remaining 40 percent of the amount to be paid in the 19th installment as a bullet payment. To be eligible for this offer, customers need to have a minimum credit limit of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04s enters production stage in India: Report

Samsung is also offering zero down payment and a minimal processing charge of just 1 percent on flagship smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production in India, likely to launch by October

Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will get a Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs 2,999, whereas Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 5G buyers will get Galaxy Buds 2 at Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant costs Rs 76,999 while the 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 72,999. It will be in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants.

Galaxy S22+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is launched at Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 88,999. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants.

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 12 GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12 GB RAM+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 1:47 PM IST

