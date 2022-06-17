Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Samsung on Friday announced 24 Months No Cost EMI offer on flagship Galaxy smartphones. The first time ever offer is available on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G as well as Galaxy S22 series, in partnership with HDFC Bank and can be availed at retail outlets pan India. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

As part of the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 are now available at an EMI starting as low as Rs 3042, while Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at an EMI of Rs 4584. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6,000 mA battery to launch in India on June 22

Consumers can also avail 24 Months No Cost EMI on Samsung’s foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations that Samsung users have come to love and expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

“Consumers are at the centre of everything we do at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, we are extremely happy to introduce a never-before 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank on our premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

In addition to the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer, consumers purchasing Galaxy S22 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 for Rs 2999 and those purchasing Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 can get Galaxy Buds2 for Rs 2999.

Samsung’s smartphone sales grew 9 percent YoY in April 2022, capturing 24 percent of the global smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service. This is the highest monthly market share for Samsung since April 2017. The company’s sales grew despite the global smartphone sales declining 8 percent YoY during the same period. In fact, it was one of the only few brands to grow against the market decline.

The growth helped Samsung to lead the global smartphone market sales for the third consecutive month in 2022. It also became the No.1 brand in the Indian market in April for the first time since August 2020.

Going forward, Samsung is likely to retain the leadership position in the global smartphone market in Q2 2022. The foldables segment, where Samsung is currently the undisputed leader, also has a lot of potential. Samsung will aim to bring down the prices for foldable phones to gain a competitive advantage.