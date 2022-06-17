comscore Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Introduces No Cost Emi As Low As Rs 3042 On Galaxy S22 Series Galaxy Z Fold3 Flip3 In India
News

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Deals

Consumers can avail 24 Months No Cost EMI on Samsung's foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Samsung on Friday announced 24 Months No Cost EMI offer on flagship Galaxy smartphones. The first time ever offer is available on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G as well as Galaxy S22 series, in partnership with HDFC Bank and can be availed at retail outlets pan India. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

As part of the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 are now available at an EMI starting as low as Rs 3042, while Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at an EMI of Rs 4584. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6,000 mA battery to launch in India on June 22

Consumers can also avail 24 Months No Cost EMI on Samsung’s foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations that Samsung users have come to love and expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

“Consumers are at the centre of everything we do at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, we are extremely happy to introduce a never-before 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank on our premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

In addition to the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer, consumers purchasing Galaxy S22 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 for Rs 2999 and those purchasing Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 can get Galaxy Buds2 for Rs 2999.

Samsung’s smartphone sales grew 9 percent YoY in April 2022, capturing 24 percent of the global smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service. This is the highest monthly market share for Samsung since April 2017. The company’s sales grew despite the global smartphone sales declining 8 percent YoY during the same period. In fact, it was one of the only few brands to grow against the market decline.

The growth helped Samsung to lead the global smartphone market sales for the third consecutive month in 2022. It also became the No.1 brand in the Indian market in April for the first time since August 2020.

Going forward, Samsung is likely to retain the leadership position in the global smartphone market in Q2 2022. The foldables segment, where Samsung is currently the undisputed leader, also has a lot of potential. Samsung will aim to bring down the prices for foldable phones to gain a competitive advantage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem
News
Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem
Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Mobiles

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Laptops

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

automobile

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

WhatsApp admins to decide who can join a group chat and who cannot

Apps

WhatsApp admins to decide who can join a group chat and who cannot

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

Children may be Spied by Games

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video

News

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video
How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999