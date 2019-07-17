comscore Samsung offering deals on phones, TVs and more during Monsoon sale
Samsung Monsoon Sale: Discounts offered on phones, TVs, refrigerators and more

During the Samsung Monsoon sale, customers can get up to Rs 1,500 cashback on Galaxy M series. The sale will go live on July 18 and will last till July 24.

Samsung has announced that it will host a “Monsoon Sale” on its Samsung India e-Shop. During the sale, the company will offer exclusive deals on a range of Samsung phones, TVs, wearables, mobile accessories and more. Customers will also witness offers on AKG, Harman Kardon and JBL audio products. The sale will go live on July 18, and will last till July 24.

Talking about the offers, HDFC card holders can avail 5 percent cashback on Galaxy M Series. Customers can also get up to Rs 1,500 cashback using Amazon Pay. This offer doesn’t include the Samsung Galaxy M series, but buyers can get up to 15 percent off. The budget series includes Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40 smartphones.

Additionally, consumers will be eligible for MakeMyTrip travel vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000, and hotel vouchers worth up to Rs Rs 10,000 from OYO. Moreover, Samsung will also offer up to 45 percent discount on Samsung TVs and 60 percent off on Samsung accessories. You can also get up to 30 percent off on refrigerators. The company is promising that there will be attractive prices on air conditioners and washing machines as well.

Samsung just recently launched a new Cocktail Orange color variant of the Galaxy M40 phone in India. The device offers a gradient design on the glossy rear panel. The device was originally launched last month. There is also a Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue color option. The new Cocktail Orange color is available in India for Rs 19,990. You can get the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant for the same price.

The South Korean giant will launch its latest Galaxy Note 10 flagship series on August 10 at an event in New York. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone will offer Samsung One UI 2.0. The premium handset is said to pack a triple-camera setup on the rear side. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. It is tipped to offer support for 45W charger.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10  Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 7990 14990 19990
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 5MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,400mAh 5,000mAh 3,500mAh

