News

Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, check details

Deals

Under the program, consumers can purchase Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV by paying Rs 23,093 as upfront payment and the remaining Rs 9,897 after 12 months.

Samsung Frame

Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, here's how

Samsung on Friday announced the ‘Smart Upgrade Program’, a consumer affordability program for its lifestyle and premium TV range – Neo QLED, The Frame and Crystal UHD, in collaboration with Flipkart. Also Read - MediaTek Pentonic SoCs now support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

Under the program, consumers can purchase Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV by paying Rs 23,093 as upfront payment and the remaining Rs 9,897 after 12 months. Samsung Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV can be purchased by paying Rs 38,493 as upfront payment and Rs 16,497 as balance payment after 12 months. Also Read - Coocaa S3U Pro 32-inch smart TV Review: A decent TV pulled down by its OS

‘Smart Upgrade Program’ provides consumers with a unique opportunity to amp-up the style quotient of their living spaces with premium Samsung TVs by paying only 70% at the time of purchase and 30% after 12 months. Also Read - Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review: Great sound, picture not so much

“Smart Upgrade is a first-of-its-kind program for televisions that we have introduced in collaboration with Flipkart to offer unique affordability solutions to consumers. This program aligns with our vision to provide our consumers with an exciting opportunity to upgrade to the best in class technology that adds value to their lives and transforms their living spaces,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Neo QLED TVs

Samsung has recently introduced its Neo QLED televisions. It comes with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with a Neural Quantum Processor 8K and a real depth enhancer. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs are equipped with bettwr features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more.

The Frame TV

The Frame aims to offer superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

Crystal UHD TVs

Crystal 4K UHD TVs aims to deliver lifelike images with every subtlety. The Crystal 4K UHD TV range masters the HDR experience, allowing one to enjoy content. The range also come packed with Motion Xcelerator Turbo enabling smoother motions and clearer images for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, these new models have a host of convenient features such as Universal Guide, Game Mode, Tap View, Samsung TV Plus, and PC on TV.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 5:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2022 5:51 PM IST

