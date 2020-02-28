comscore Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series
News

Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series

Deals

Samsung is offering an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of an old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs 66,999.

  • Updated: February 28, 2020 9:36 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series 1

Photo: Samsung

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S20 series in India. Now, the brand has revealed a few tempting offers for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. On these devices, you can get an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of an old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs 66,999.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a price label of Rs 73,999, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999 in India. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Those planning to purchase the Galaxy S20 can buy the earbuds at Rs 2,999. One can also avail Samsung’s Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) at just Rs 1,999 against the original price of Rs 3,999.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Care+ offers complete protection for phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer has also collaborated with different networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to provide discounted plans to Galaxy S20 users.

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out deals on Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands

Also Read

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out deals on Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands

Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio’s annual plan of Rs 4,999 annual plan. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits on the recharging with Rs 298 or Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

Specifications

Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution.

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 28, 2020 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series
Deals
Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series
Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

News

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

News

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series

Deals

Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series
Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones
Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals
Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन ऑफलाइन भी बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

साल 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा इस माध्यम से लोगों ने भेजे पैसे, 54 खरब से ज्यादा रुपये का हुआ लेनदेन

TikTok की रफ्तार के आगे सब फीके! इस मामले में सभी एप्स को पछाड़ किया टॉप

फिल्मों में विलेन के पास कभी नहीं होता Appple का कोई प्रोडक्ट, क्या है इसकी वजह

Oppo A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा तीन रियर कैमरा और बेहतरीन डिजाइन

News

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March
News
Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March
Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

News

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available
Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus
Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

News

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update
Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging

News

Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging