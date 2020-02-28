Samsung offering additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S20 series in India. Now, the brand has revealed a few tempting offers for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. On these devices, you can get an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of an old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs 66,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a price label of Rs 73,999, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999 in India. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Those planning to purchase the Galaxy S20 can buy the earbuds at Rs 2,999. One can also avail Samsung’s Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) at just Rs 1,999 against the original price of Rs 3,999.

Samsung Care+ offers complete protection for phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer has also collaborated with different networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to provide discounted plans to Galaxy S20 users.

Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio’s annual plan of Rs 4,999 annual plan. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits on the recharging with Rs 298 or Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

Specifications

Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution.

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

– With inputs from IANS