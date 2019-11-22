Samsung is celebrating its 10th year of Galaxy smartphones in India. On this occasion, the company has announced decent offers on a few popular smartphones. These include Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more. It is important to note that these offers are valid between November 23 and December 31, 2019.

During the offer period, customers can purchase the Galaxy A30s is available for Rs 15,999. The Galaxy A50s can be bought for Rs 19,999, which is for the 4GB RAM model. The 6GB variant of Galaxy A50s will cost Rs 21,999. Both the Samsung Galaxy A50s and A30s support features like Night mode, Super Steady video, Samsung Pay and more. You also get a big display, more than two cameras at the back, a waterdrop-style notch and more.

You can also go for the Galaxy A70s, which is available for Rs 28,999. Consumers buying Galaxy A70s will get a free Bluetooth headphone worth Rs 1,999. This smartphone offers a 64-megapixel camera. There is also a Super Steady mode and a Night mode for better low light photos. It also features the AI-based game booster, a 4500mAh battery, 25W super-fast charging, Samsung Pay and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Galaxy S10e now comes with an instant cashback of Rs 8,000, in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback for HDFC credit and debit card. This means that you are getting a total benefit of Rs 14,000. The Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ phone buyers can also get instant cashback of Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000, in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback offer for HDFC users.

Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will cost Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively. These phones support enhanced SPen, and Samsung Dex for PC and Link to Windows. HDFC debit and credit cardholders can also get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy A30s Price 55900 69999 16999 Chipset Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Exynos 7904 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with One UI 9 Pie Display 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels AMOLED -6.4-inch HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 25MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP 16MP Battery 3,100mAh 3,500mAh 4,000mAh

