comscore Samsung offering discounts on Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more: Check details
News

Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more: Check details

Deals

Samsung has unveiled offers on a few popular smartphones. These include Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more. 

  • Published: November 22, 2019 7:48 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10e first impressions color options

Samsung is celebrating its 10th year of Galaxy smartphones in India. On this occasion, the company has announced decent offers on a few popular smartphones. These include Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 and more. It is important to note that these offers are valid between November 23 and December 31, 2019.

During the offer period, customers can purchase the Galaxy A30s is available for Rs 15,999. The Galaxy A50s can be bought for Rs 19,999, which is for the 4GB RAM model. The 6GB variant of Galaxy A50s will cost Rs 21,999. Both the Samsung Galaxy A50s and A30s support features like Night mode, Super Steady video, Samsung Pay and more. You also get a big display, more than two cameras at the back, a waterdrop-style notch and more.

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked hinting at punch-hole display, quad cameras

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked hinting at punch-hole display, quad cameras

You can also go for the Galaxy A70s, which is available for Rs 28,999. Consumers buying Galaxy A70s will get a free Bluetooth headphone worth Rs 1,999. This smartphone offers a 64-megapixel camera. There is also a Super Steady mode and a Night mode for better low light photos. It also features the AI-based game booster, a 4500mAh battery, 25W super-fast charging, Samsung Pay and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Galaxy S10e now comes with an instant cashback of Rs 8,000, in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback for HDFC credit and debit card. This means that you are getting a total benefit of Rs 14,000. The Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ phone buyers can also get instant cashback of Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000, in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback offer for HDFC users.

Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will cost Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively. These phones support enhanced SPen, and Samsung Dex for PC and Link to Windows. HDFC debit and credit cardholders can also get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy A30s
Price 55900 69999 16999
Chipset Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Exynos 7904 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with One UI 9 Pie
Display 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels AMOLED -6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 25MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP 16MP
Battery 3,100mAh 3,500mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 7:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification
News
Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification
Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Note 10 and more

Deals

Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Note 10 and more

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

News

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

News

Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

Gaming

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

Most Popular

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

Adidas AlphaEdge 4D launched in India: Price, features

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Compared

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Note 10 and more

Deals

Samsung offering exciting deals on Galaxy S10e, Note 10 and more
Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000

Top Products

Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000
Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report
Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S स्मार्टफोन में लगी आग

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा ColorOS 7 अपडेट

facebook ने मजेदार मीम्स बनाने के लिए लॉन्च की नई ऐप Whale

Infinix S5 Lite आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे सेल पर आएगा, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

BSNL ने 6 पैसा कैशबैक प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब कैशबैक पाने के लिए करना होगा एक मैसेज

News

Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification
News
Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification
Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

News

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs
Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

News

Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras
Adidas AlphaEdge 4D launched in India: Price, features

News

Adidas AlphaEdge 4D launched in India: Price, features
Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Compared

News

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Compared