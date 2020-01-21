comscore Samsung offering free Galaxy S10 on the purchase of QLED TVs, 4K TVs
Samsung offering free Galaxy S10 on the purchase of QLED TVs, 4K UHD smart TVs

During the Samsung Republic Day sale, the brand is offering free flagship and mid-range phones on the purchase of its QLED TVs, 4K UHD smart TVs.

  Published: January 21, 2020 3:33 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-10

Samsung is hosting a Republic Day sale and is offering discounts on a variety of products in India. These include Samsung TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens. Interested customers can get 15 percent cashback and Easy EMI schemes. It is important to note that the offers during the Samsung Republic Day sale are valid until January 31, 2020.

Samsung offering free Galaxy phones on a few TVs

Apart from the mentioned offers, Samsung is also giving tempting gifts on purchases of products like QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave ovens. Interestingly, Samsung is offering free flagship and mid-range phones on the purchase of its smart TVs. To be specific, the company is giving free phones (assured gifts) on certain Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs. The assured gifts on offer include the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is priced at Rs 76,900 for 512GB variant.

The assured gifts offer also includes Samsung Galaxy A50s priced at Rs 19,999, and Galaxy M30 priced at Rs 16,999. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy A10s (2GB RAM) variant, which is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. You could also win Samsung’s U Flex headphones worth Rs 3,799. Customers can also avail a 30-day free Zee 5 subscription. Besides, the brand is also offering finance offers on refrigerators, washing machines and air-conditioners during the Republic day sale. You can get up to 15 percent cashback with three banks, including Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at starting price of Rs 38,999: Check details

What else, with My Samsung My EMI service, you also get an option to choose EMI and down payment as per your budget on select television sets. There is also a Flexi EMI Offer, meaning interested customers can avail a flexible monthly EMI based on the screen size they purchase. It also bundles 2 years warranty and free 10-year No Screen Burn-In Warranty, which is on select Samsung TV models.

  Published Date: January 21, 2020 3:33 PM IST

