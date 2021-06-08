Rs 10,000 instant cash back on Samsung Galaxy S21+: How to avail the offer

Samsung is now offering a Rs 10,000 instant cashback to all customers looking to purchase the Galaxy S21+. This will bring down the price of the 128GB storage variant to Rs 71,999 and of the 256GB storage variant to Rs 75,999. Apart from this, the company is also offering customers purchasing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 with Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 or a Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000. Also Read - Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper: Here's why

Aside from this the company has also started an Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21. The company has also stated that both the devices are already available with a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with easy EMI options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE new leak hints at price, could be another affordable flagship

All of the offers for the Galaxy S21 series are currentlyt available via the Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, retail stores and e-commerce platforms. All of these offers are valid up to June 30. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India launch soon, gets listed on Samsung India website

Samsung Galaxy S21+: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21+ sports a 6.70-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 2100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

The device comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel sensor paired with two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it features a 10-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.