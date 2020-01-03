comscore Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10 series
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e
News

Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e

Deals

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 discount offers will last until the month-end, meaning January 31. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 7:39 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-10

Samsung is offering big discounts on its flagship Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e smartphones. Interested buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of these Samsung phones. It is important to note that the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 discount offers will last until the month-end, meaning January 31. Here’s everything you need to know.

The 512GB and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with a cashback offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. The Galaxy S10 price in India starts from Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The top Galaxy S10 model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 84,900. This means that the 128GB model can be bought for Rs 54,900, whereas the top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 64,900.

Similarly, the 512GB and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is available with a cashback of Rs 12,000. The Galaxy S10+ is priced in India at Rs 73,900 for the base 128GB model. There is also a 512GB storage variant, which costs Rs 91,900, while the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900. So, now the 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 61,900, whereas the 512GB model is on sale with a price tag of Rs 79,900.

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets first software update with December 2019 security patch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets first software update with December 2019 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is the most affordable phone, comes with a cashback offer of Rs 8,000. This means that customers can get the Galaxy S10e device for Rs 47,900. This handset was launched in India with a price label of Rs 55,900, which is the price for the base model. The offers can be availed via both offline and online channels, including Samsung Opera House.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10e
Price 66900 73900 55900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 chip Samsung 9820 SoC
OS Android Pie with One UI Android Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP + 8MP 10-megapixel
Battery 3,400mAh 4,100mAh 3,100mAh
  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 7:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced
Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e

Deals

Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design

Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset

News

Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design

Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced
Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020
Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e

Deals

Samsung offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Xiaomi, Vivo और Oppo की क्रॉस डायरेक्ट फाइल ट्रांसफर सर्विस देने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A50: जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में कौन है बेहतर

Xiaomi, Oppo और Vivo ने क्रॉस फाइल ट्रांसफर सर्विस की घोषणा की

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard को कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स

Airtel ने 279 और 379 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान को अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग और 84 दिनों तक की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design
Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset

News

Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020
Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more

News

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more