Samsung is offering big discounts on its flagship Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e smartphones. Interested buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of these Samsung phones. It is important to note that the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 discount offers will last until the month-end, meaning January 31. Here’s everything you need to know.

The 512GB and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with a cashback offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. The Galaxy S10 price in India starts from Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The top Galaxy S10 model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 84,900. This means that the 128GB model can be bought for Rs 54,900, whereas the top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 64,900.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Similarly, the 512GB and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is available with a cashback of Rs 12,000. The Galaxy S10+ is priced in India at Rs 73,900 for the base 128GB model. There is also a 512GB storage variant, which costs Rs 91,900, while the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900. So, now the 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 61,900, whereas the 512GB model is on sale with a price tag of Rs 79,900.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 gets first software update with December 2019 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is the most affordable phone, comes with a cashback offer of Rs 8,000. This means that customers can get the Galaxy S10e device for Rs 47,900. This handset was launched in India with a price label of Rs 55,900, which is the price for the base model. The offers can be availed via both offline and online channels, including Samsung Opera House.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10e Price 66900 73900 55900 Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 chip Samsung 9820 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android Pie 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP + 8MP 10-megapixel Battery 3,400mAh 4,100mAh 3,100mAh