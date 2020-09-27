Samsung recently slashed the price of Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy M01s smartphones in India. Now, the company has quietly slashed the prices of three more phones. The Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M11, and Galaxy M01 have received a price drop in India. The latest prices of these phones are already live on the company’s official website and can also be seen at offline stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 could be Samsung's first Penta-camera smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has received a price drop of Rs 1,000. It was earlier available with a price label of Rs 20,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 22,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. Now, the smartphone’s price has been reduced to Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ with Exynos 2100 chipset spotted on GeekBench

The Galaxy M11 has received a price cut of Rs 500, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 1,000 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The devices were previously selling for Rs 10,999 and Rs 10,499. After the price cut, the prices are for the mentioned variants are Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impressions: Reshaping foldable tech for future?

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphone, which comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, is now available for purchase at Rs. 7,999. The device has received a flat price cut of Rs. 400. It was earlier selling for a cost of ₹8,399. It is worth noting that these smartphones’ new price tags will now be the same everywhere, as previously Amazon and Flipkart prices were lower than offline stores. But that’s not the case anymore.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The device comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ display. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and also two dedicated 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. It packs a 6,000mAh battery. The device is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 chipset. On the software front, the device ships with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also offers support for 25W fast charging tech.