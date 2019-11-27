comscore Samsung phone price drop: Check new prices of Galaxy A10s, A50s, A30s
Samsung phone price drop: Check out new prices of Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s

A few Samsung phones have received a price drop in India. These include Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A50s. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 27, 2019 1:30 PM IST
A few Samsung phones have received a price drop in India. Smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has reportedly reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10s. This Samsung phone is now available for Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Samsung A10s is priced at Rs 9,999.

Samsung phone price drop details

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available for Rs 19,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The company will now sell the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the same Samsung phone for Rs 21,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A30s has also received a price in India. Customers can buy this budget device for Rs 15,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Mahesh Telecom reported about the Samsung phone price drop via Twitter. Read on to know more about these Samsung mobile phones.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features

The Galaxy A50s is the premium of the two devices getting price cut in India. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is also support for 15W fast charging and option for black, white or violet color.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series to get Android 10 update in January; other smartphones to follow

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series to get Android 10 update in January; other smartphones to follow

Samsung Galaxy A30s features

The Galaxy A30s also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has triple rear cameras with 25-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A30s is also available in white, black and violet color options.

Samsung Galaxy S11e renders surface online with a quad rear camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S11e renders surface online with a quad rear camera and more

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications

The Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ display, and Infinity-V notch. The device is powered by Exynos SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device also comes with expandable storage with up to 512GB internal storage. Moving to the camera department, we will get a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

The second camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel depth scanner with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The A10s runs on a 4,000mAh battery with a micro USB port at the bottom while running Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10s Samsung Galaxy A30s
Price 9490 16999
Chipset Exynos octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED -6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Triple – 25MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 1:30 PM IST

