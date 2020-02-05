comscore Samsung phone price drop: Check out new prices of Galaxy A70s in India
Samsung phone price drop: Check out new prices of Galaxy A70s

The Samsung Galaxy A70s has received a price drop in India, and the brand is now offering it for Rs 26,999 via offline stores.

  Updated: February 5, 2020 4:34 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy A70s phone has received a price drop in India. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched in India in September 2019 with a price label of Rs 28,999. The company has now slashed the price of Galaxy A70s, and is now offering it for Rs 26,999 via offline stores. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This further means that customers can now get this Galaxy A-series phone at a discount of Rs 2,000 via offline stores.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy A70s phone has also received a price drop. It is now available for Rs 28,999, down from Rs 30,999, 91mobiles reports. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A70s is listed on Flipkart and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 25,999. The smartphone offers a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and more. Samsung is selling the device in three color variants – Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White hues.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A70s smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A70 offers a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android Pie operating system with One UI out-of-the-box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70s
Price 28999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.7-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 64MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4500mAh

  Published Date: February 5, 2020 4:25 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 5, 2020 4:34 PM IST

