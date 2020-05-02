Samsung phone price drop: Check new prices of Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s

Samsung recently increased the prices of its phones due to GST rate hike. Now, the company has quietly slashed the prices of two phones in India. The Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s have received a price drop in India. The latest prices of these phones are live on the company’s official Indian website. The Samsung Galaxy A50s phone has received a price drop of Rs 2,471. The Galaxy M21 gets a price cut of Rs 1,023, which is also for the base variant. Read on to know more about the latest prices.

Samsung phone price drop details

The Samsung Galaxy M21 now comes with a price label of Rs 18,599 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. After the recent GST hike, the device was available for Rs 21,070 for the same model. After the price drop, the Samsung Galaxy M21 phone can be purchased for Rs 13,199. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Previously, the device was listed on the Samsung India website for Rs 14,222. After the price drop, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy M21 phone is now available for Rs 15,499. Previously, the handset was listed with a price tag of Rs 16,499. Read on to know more about these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications

The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed in a notch. It packs a 6,000mAh battery. The device is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9611 chipset. On the software front, the device ships with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. But, the panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.