The Samsung Galaxy M51 phone will receive a big price drop during Amazon Great Indian sale. This is quite surprising as the device was just recently launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will get a price drop of Rs 2,500, and you will be able to buy it for Rs 22,499. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 39,999 on Amazon, which will likely be the price for the 128GB storage model. Also Read - Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?

Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and a pixel density of 550ppi. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9820 SoC. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

On the front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Samsung Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature. Also Read - Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specifications, features

The device comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. You get a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10.

As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.