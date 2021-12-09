comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available at massive discounts
News

Samsung announces cashback offers up to Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 series

Deals

Notably, these offers are currently available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals and will be valid till December 22.

samsung galaxy s22

Representational Imgae

Samsung has announced massive cashback offers for its flagship Galaxy S21 series buyers in India. Starting today, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S21+ model in India. Additionally, they can get a cashback of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank cards or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy S21+ was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 81,999. The 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage model was launched at Rs 85,999. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best bank offers and deals

Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for Galaxy S21 buyers. These customers will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase, just like Galaxy S21+. In addition to that, buyers can also avail Rs 5,000 cashback on ICICI Bank cards or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8 with an Exynos 2100 processor

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

For the unversed, Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, with a resolution of 2400×1080p, 394ppi, HDR10+ certified Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and Eye Comfort Shield. It is powered by a 5nm 64-bit octa-core processor. There’s a triple rear camera including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It includes a 10-megapixel dual-pixel camera sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 4,800mAh battery with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It runs on Android 11 software and offers 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The display also comes with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. As for the camera, both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with the same camera specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 4:52 PM IST

