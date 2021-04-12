Samsung Summer Fest 2021: Best deals on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE, and more

Samsung Summer Fest sale has kicked off on the company’s dedicated India website on April 11. The 6-days sale which will continue till April 16 brings deals, discount offers across a wide range of Samsung products. During the sale, consumers will be able to grab discounts, exchange offers on smartphones, tablets, home appliances, Smart TVs, and more. For those owing ICICI credit, debit card, or HDFC Bank cards they can get up to Rs 2,500 instant discount on the purchase of mobile phones on the Samsung India site. In addition, the tech giant is offering up to Rs 1,000 off via the Samsung Shop app. In case you are planning to purchase a Samsung phone, here are the best smartphone deals listed on the Samsung Summer Fest sale page that you should check. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 30,000 (April 2021): Mi 10i, Realme X7 Pro and more

Samsung Summer Fest Sale: Top deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the premium smartphone from Samsung’s umbrella is currently available at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC cards thereby bringing the price down to Rs 95,999. Moreover, prospective buyers can grab an extra Rs 2,000 if they make the purchase via Samsung Shop app. The handset also bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000. The phone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2100 SoC, 108MP quad-camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant to discontinue, will be replaced by Snapdragon 865+ model

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G offers

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G can be bought at Rs 76,999 (8GB RAM/128GB storage) during the 6-day summer fest sale. Similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G it bags Rs 2,000 off on the Samsung Shop app. HDFC Bank credit/debit cardholders will get a Rs 7,000 instant cashback offer. In addition, consumers can pick either Galaxy Watch Active2 BT(Aluminium) or Galaxy Buds Pro at just Rs 990, on purchase of any of the Galaxy S21 series models. Consumers can avail of exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 as well. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Exynos 2100 SoC, 64MP triple camera setup, IP68 dust/water resistance, and 4,800mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is currently available at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The phone bundles a similar exchange offer as the rest of its siblings. As for instant cashback offers, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of Rs 5,000 off. Specs-wise, the phone features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, Exynos 2100 SoC, Android 11 OS, 64MP triple camera, 10MP selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers

Samsung has also listed exchange offers and discounts on its newly launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. Consumers can avail of Rs 2,000 off on purchase via the Samsung Shop app. In addition, the phone also bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 38130. The phone is currently available at its introductory price of Rs 47,999 for the base model. The phone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a 12MP triple camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 offers

The Galaxy F62 is retailing at its original price on the Samsung India website. However, the company is offering a Rs 2,500 instant cashback offer on ICICI Bank cards. Further, consumers can grab Rs 2,500 off in exchange for their old device. On purchase made via the Samsung Shop app, buyers will be able to avail an extra Rs 1,000 off as well. The highlight of the Galaxy F62 is the behemoth-sized 7,000mAh battery, and flagship Exynos 9825 SoC. It comes with a 64MP quad-camera set up, up to 8GB of RAM, Android 11 OS, and 25W fast charging support.