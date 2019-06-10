comscore Samsung Summer Sale | June 10 - 16 | Deals and Offers | BGR India
  Samsung Summer Sale: Exclusive Offers on Galaxy M Series and TVs announced
Samsung Summer Sale: Exclusive Offers on Galaxy M Series and TVs announced

Samsung Summer Sale is being held from June 10 to June 16. The sale brings exclusive offers on Galaxy M series and additional offers on consumer appliances, accessories and TVs.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 10:16 AM IST
Samsung Summer Sale is being held in conjunction with Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest. Samsung is hosting its Summer Sale from June 10 to June 16. During the sale, Samsung is offering 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs 1,500 from MobiKwik and complimentary vouchers worth Rs 12,000 from MakeMyTrip. Here are the top deals on Samsung devices during the Summer Sale:

Samsung Galaxy M-series with exclusive offers

Samsung has managed to fight back against Xiaomi and Realme with its Galaxy M Series in India. With the Summer Sale, Samsung is claiming to offer exclusive offers on the M series. However, the company hasn’t revealed the final offers just yet. The Galaxy M Series includes the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. During the Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India, the Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively. Samsung is expected to revise the price of all three models soon. In the coming weeks, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy M40.

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more

Samsung TVs at up to 45 percent off

During the Summer Sale, Samsung has also announced up to 45 percent off on its televisions. However, the Korean company has not detailed any specific offer on its TV range just yet. We could see discounts on Samsung’s Full HD TV range, new Super6 series and might even see discounts on OLED and QLED models.

Discounts on Accessories and Smartwatch

Samsung has also listed up to 65 percent off on accessories and up to 35 percent off on smartwatch during the sale. Samsung is expected to offer discount on Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic models. There could also be discounts on cases and covers for its smartphones during the sale.

Offers on Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Air Conditioner

During the Summer Sale, Samsung is offering up to 30 percent off on refrigerators and 25 percent off on washing machine. Air Conditioner, meanwhile, is available with up to 25 percent off.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

4.8

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP

Offers on JBL and Harman

Samsung has also listed up to 65 percent off on audio devices from JBL and Harman. As before, the details on specific deals and offers remain scant at this moment.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 10:16 AM IST

