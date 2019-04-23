Samsung Super Sale on Paytm Mall: Up to Rs 6,000 cashback on Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and more

Have you been looking to buy a Samsung flagship smartphone, but the pricing kept you away from making a purchase? Well, Paytm Mall is running Samsung Super Sale where it is offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback when you purchase a Galaxy S-series or Galaxy Note-series smartphone. This cashback will be credited to your Paytm account, and you will be able to use it for buying other products on the site, making recharge and bill payments. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable and undoubtedly the most interesting smartphone in the Galaxy S10-lineup. It is compact, comes with dual rear cameras, single front camera with punch hole display, supports wireless reverse charging, and more. It is priced at Rs 55,900, and Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 4,000, which brings down the price to Rs 51,900. Exchange offers and no cost EMI options are also available.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The next is the Galaxy S10, which is placed between the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+. It comes with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 6,000, which brings down the price to Rs 60,900. Then there is 8GB RAM with 512GB storage model priced at Rs 84,900, and it is also getting a cashback of Rs 6,000, which brings down the price to Rs 78,900.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The top-end flagship model, Galaxy S10+, comes with dual front cameras, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a massive 4,100mAh battery. Paytm Mall is offering two variants – the 128GB storage model for Rs 73,900 and 512GB storage model for Rs 91,900. However, after Rs 6,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 67,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs 85,900 for the 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The flagship Galaxy Note 9 from last year is offered in two models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 67,900, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage for Rs 77,900. And after a cashback of Rs 6,000, the base model is effectively priced at Rs 61,900, and the top model will set you back by Rs 71,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ get flat Rs 4,000 cashback on Paytm Mall. The Galaxy S9 is offered in two variants – 64GB storage for Rs 52,900, and 128GB storage for Rs 55,900. After the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 48,900 and Rs 51,900, respectively. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 54,900 for 64GB model, and after cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 50,900.