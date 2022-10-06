Samsung to launch festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung will announce heavy discounts on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to ring in the festive season. The upcoming offers will be available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which has not been announced yet but will likely follow the Big Dussehra Sale and Amazon’s next sale. The offers are not out yet, but Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be available at a discounted price but it would still be above Rs 1,00,000. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, could be available anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 59,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What has changed?

The upcoming discount offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will kick off on October 8 on Amazon and October 10 on Flipkart, respectively. Samsung has not announced if these will be limited-period offers or if the new prices will be available even after the sales have concluded. Also Read - Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Rs 1,42,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Rs 77,999 last year. If the former comes down to the price of Rs 1,00,000, it will be a good offer for people planning to buy a foldable phone. The price cut comes weeks after Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at as low as Rs 50,000 will be a good deal for buyers. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 77,999, while its successor, Galaxy Z Flip 4 was announced recently at a starting price of Rs 89,999. Also Read - Samsung drops ‘Z’ branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3: Here’s why

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch cover display with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone has a 7.6-inch display with FullHD resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.