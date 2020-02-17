German brand Sennheiser is a popular choice for people looking for audio-products with audiophile-level sound quality. The brand also recently launched the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless. The brand’s HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling wireless headphones are currently on a one-time sale on Amazon India. The sale will only be there for a few more hours.

Under the sale, the headphones discounted by 50 percent. As a result, they are priced at Rs 7,490 instead of the original Rs 14,990. Further, buyers will be able to use the no-cost EMI on the Sennheiser HD 4.50. Moreover, buyers will also get additional discounts. This includes 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 if they use ICICI credit cards. The offer also includes an additional 10 percent off up to Rs 1,500 on using ICICI debit cards.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE (special edition) was made in 2018 and hence is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and the headphones have support for aptX audio codec. The headphones are just 449 grams heavy and the dimensions are 15cm X 8cm X 22cm. They feature Sennheiser’s NoiseGard active noise cancellation feature to reduce ambient sound.

The headphones also have controls on the earcups so you can control your music playback right from the device. This means you can play or pause tracks, skip through them, or back using just the headphone buttons. Armed with a microphone on the headphones, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones also let you take calls directly from the device.

Further, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 noise-cancelling microphones do not skip out on good battery life. The headphones can go on for a stretch of 19 hours on a single charge, claims the brand. Moreover, even if you manage to deplete all that juice, you can connect the headphones with your phone or laptop with an auxiliary cable. When used with the cable, the headphones do not lose battery power.