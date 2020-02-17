comscore Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless headphones get 50% off | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling wireless headphones get 50% discount
News

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling wireless headphones get 50% discount

News

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless headphones feature 19-hour battery life, support for aptX codec and the brand's NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology.

  • Updated: February 17, 2020 3:07 PM IST
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

German brand Sennheiser is a popular choice for people looking for audio-products with audiophile-level sound quality. The brand also recently launched the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless. The brand’s HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling wireless headphones are currently on a one-time sale on Amazon India. The sale will only be there for a few more hours.

Related Stories


Under the sale, the headphones discounted by 50 percent. As a result, they are priced at Rs 7,490 instead of the original Rs 14,990. Further, buyers will be able to use the no-cost EMI on the Sennheiser HD 4.50. Moreover, buyers will also get additional discounts. This includes 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 if they use ICICI credit cards. The offer also includes an additional 10 percent off up to Rs 1,500 on using ICICI debit cards.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE (special edition) was made in 2018 and hence is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and the headphones have support for aptX audio codec. The headphones are just 449 grams heavy and the dimensions are 15cm X 8cm X 22cm. They feature Sennheiser’s NoiseGard active noise cancellation feature to reduce ambient sound.

The headphones also have controls on the earcups so you can control your music playback right from the device. This means you can play or pause tracks, skip through them, or back using just the headphone buttons. Armed with a microphone on the headphones, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones also let you take calls directly from the device.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India: Price, Features

Also Read

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India: Price, Features

Further, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 noise-cancelling microphones do not skip out on good battery life. The headphones can go on for a stretch of 19 hours on a single charge, claims the brand. Moreover, even if you manage to deplete all that juice, you can connect the headphones with your phone or laptop with an auxiliary cable. When used with the cable, the headphones do not lose battery power.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe BGR India YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 3:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2020 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
News
Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI in India

Smart TVs

Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off

Deals

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India

News

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar launched in India; specifications

News

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar launched in India; specifications
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990

News

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990
Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

News

Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

हिंदी समाचार

itel Vision 1 तीन कैमरों के साथ भारत में 5,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील, जानें ऑफर

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को मिला Jio VoWiFi सपोर्ट

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Deals
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

News

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon
Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India