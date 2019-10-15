comscore Shinco announces discount on 9 TVs during Amazon sale
Shinco announces discount on 9 TVs during Amazon sale: Check out the deals

Indian television manufacturer Shinco has announced 50 to 60 percent discount on its range of TVs. Here is a look at top deals.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 1:53 PM IST
Shinco 55-inch smart TV

Indian television manufacturer Shinco has announced 50 to 60 percent discount on its range of TVs. During Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special, the company is offering discount on nine models across its range of HD, Full HD and 4K UHD TVs. The sale is being held from October 13 to October 17 and customers will be able to buy TVs starting from Rs 4,999. Here is a look at top deals on Shinco TVs during Amazon sale.

Shinco 32-inch HD Ready TV starting at Rs 5,999

During the sale, Shinco is offering its 32-inch HD Ready LED TV starting at Rs 5,999. The 2018 model S03A is available for Rs 5,999 while the 2019 model SO328AS with Uniwall is available for Rs 7,999. Both the TVs are available with a discount of over 50 percent during the sale. The 2019 model uses a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It runs Android 8.0 with Uniwall that brings over 15 lakh hours of content.

Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

Shinco 40-inch Full HD Smart TV at Rs 14,499

The 40-inch Full HD Smart TV from Shinco is available for Rs 14,499. The Smart LED TV SO42AS-E50 is available with a discount of 56 percent on Amazon India. The 40-inch model has a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It has two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one TFT card input to access images, videos or songs. Powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB memory, the TV brings content from multiple platforms for a unified experience.

Shinco 4K UHD TV deals

Shinco has also announced discount on its range of 4K UHD TVs during the sale. The 49-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV is available for Rs 23,999. The 55-inch model is available for Rs 26,999 while the 65-inch model is available for Rs 47,999. All the three models are available with a discount of between 40 and 44 percent during the sale on Amazon India.

Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555

Other deals on Shinco TVs

Shinco 24-inch HD Ready LED TV SO2A 2018 model is available for Rs 4,999. The TV is available with a discount of 50 percent during the sale. The 39-inch HD Ready TV is available for Rs 13,499.

