Shinco Smart LED TV series prices drop by up to Rs 5,000 as part of the Amazon Freedom Sale

Shinco 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV S65QHDR10

Chinese electronics maker Shinco has just announced discounts on its Smart LED TVs. The discounts are part of the upcoming Amazon Freedom Sale that is set to kick off from August 8, 2019, and will go on till August 11, 2019. It is worth noting that the sale is already live for Amazon Prime subscribers. The company revealed that it is dropping the price of its Shinco Smart LED TV series by up to Rs 5,000. Interested buyers can also make use of the no-cost EMI option that Shinco is offering as part of the sale.

Shinco Smart LED TV series discount details

The electronics giant revealed a number of important details about the discounts that it is offering buyers as part of the sale. In addition to the no-cost EMI, Shinco is also offering cashback offers, free delivery, and free installation. The company is offering a discount on two different products including the Shinco Smart LED TV with up to FHD resolution. The second product is the Shinco 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV. Both the products come in different sizes. Diving into the pricing and discount details about different display variants, the Shinco LED TV SO2A with HD Ready resolution with 24-inch display is priced at Rs 5,999.

Moving on, the Shinco LED TV SO3A with a 32-inch display and HD Ready resolution is selling for Rs 6,999. Smart LED TV SO32AS with a 32-inch display and HD Ready resolution costs Rs 8,999. The fourth variant, Smart LED TV SO42AS-E50 with a 40-inch display and FHD resolution will amount to Rs 15,499. It is offering four different models of its second product, the 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV. The first variant with 49-inch display size and S50QHDR10 model number will cost Rs 26,999.

Second, in line is the 55-inch Shinco 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV S55QHDR10 at Rs 31,999. The last variant part of the sale event is the 65-inch 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV S65QHDR10 at Rs 54,999. Interested buyers can further push down the price with the help of Amazon Exchange offers on select Smart TV models. You can check the details of all the smart TV models on the Amazon India landing page for Shinco.

