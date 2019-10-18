comscore ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Deals
  • ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know
News

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

During the sale, smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30 is on the sale for Rs 14,990. The Oppo A3s can be purchased for Rs 9,299 via ShopClues.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (1)

ShopClues is hosting a Diwali sale, which is already live. This sale will continue until October 20. During the sale, the company claims that mobile phones are available with a starting price of Rs 299. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30 is also on the sale for Rs 14,990. The Oppo A3s can be purchased for Rs 9,299, whereas the Lenovo A6600 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999.

One can also buy camera accessories and healthcare devices with prices starting from Rs 99. The company is offering up to 80 percent discount on mobile accessories, headphones and the in-house gadget store. The e-commerce website is also giving discounts on laptops from brands like Asus, Dell, and HP. You can get 38 percent off on Asus Vivobook Flip, 92 percent off on Dell Inspiron 7559, and 34 percent off on HP OMEN Gaming.

“From smartwatches, power banks to mobile accessories including earphones, ShopClues is offering heavy deals,” the company said. The Digimate earphones are priced at Rs 99. The Y1 Bluetooth smartwatch will costs Rs 829, whereas the V8S Bluetooth smartwatch is priced at Rs 999.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3, Realme 5 and more

Also Read

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3, Realme 5 and more

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 21

Separately, Flipkart just recently announced its Big Diwali Sale. This sale will kick off from October 21 and end on October 25. During the five-days sale, the company will offer discounts on phones, TVs, electronics and other consumer appliances. You will get 10 percent instant discounts on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Flipkart Plus members get four hours early access at 8:00PM on October 20.

Customers will be able to get up to 75 percent off on 5,000+ products. Flipkart will be offering best-selling refrigerators from Rs 6,490. Samsung‘s 32-inch Smart LED TV will be available for Rs 19,999 or lower. Flipkart will be offering deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme 5, Realme C2, Vivo Z1 Pro among others. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has already been discounted to Rs 11,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 2:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A3s

Oppo A3s

4

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
Dual - 8MP + 2MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

9999

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know
Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime

News

Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Top deals
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Play के लॉन्च से पहले रेंडर्स सामने आएं, ये होंगी खासियत

Reliance JioFiber यूजर्स को नहीं देना होगा अगले महीने का भी बिल, जानें क्यों

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स को अब बेसपैक पर फ्री मिलेगी 30 दिनों की सर्विस

Google Assistant यूज करते हैं तो सावधान, इस बग के कारण तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 13 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Fold को देगा टक्कर

News

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup
Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online