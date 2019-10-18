ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

ShopClues is hosting a Diwali sale, which is already live. This sale will continue until October 20. During the sale, the company claims that mobile phones are available with a starting price of Rs 299. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30 is also on the sale for Rs 14,990. The Oppo A3s can be purchased for Rs 9,299, whereas the Lenovo A6600 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999.

One can also buy camera accessories and healthcare devices with prices starting from Rs 99. The company is offering up to 80 percent discount on mobile accessories, headphones and the in-house gadget store. The e-commerce website is also giving discounts on laptops from brands like Asus, Dell, and HP. You can get 38 percent off on Asus Vivobook Flip, 92 percent off on Dell Inspiron 7559, and 34 percent off on HP OMEN Gaming.

“From smartwatches, power banks to mobile accessories including earphones, ShopClues is offering heavy deals,” the company said. The Digimate earphones are priced at Rs 99. The Y1 Bluetooth smartwatch will costs Rs 829, whereas the V8S Bluetooth smartwatch is priced at Rs 999.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 21

Separately, Flipkart just recently announced its Big Diwali Sale. This sale will kick off from October 21 and end on October 25. During the five-days sale, the company will offer discounts on phones, TVs, electronics and other consumer appliances. You will get 10 percent instant discounts on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Flipkart Plus members get four hours early access at 8:00PM on October 20.

Customers will be able to get up to 75 percent off on 5,000+ products. Flipkart will be offering best-selling refrigerators from Rs 6,490. Samsung‘s 32-inch Smart LED TV will be available for Rs 19,999 or lower. Flipkart will be offering deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme 5, Realme C2, Vivo Z1 Pro among others. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has already been discounted to Rs 11,999.

