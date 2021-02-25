comscore 6 popular smartphones that got cheaper in India: OnePlus 8T, Vivo V20 SE, Samsung Galaxy M31s
6 popular smartphones that got cheaper in India recently: OnePlus 8T, Vivo V20 SE, Samsung Galaxy M31s

From the OnePlus 8T to the 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31s to Vivo V20 SE, here's a list of six smartphones that received a price cut in India recently.

Many smartphones across brands and price segments have been discounted in India recently. Starting from the OnePlus 8T to the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31s and the Vivo V20 SE, here’s a list of six smartphones that received a price cut in India recently. Check the new prices of these phones right here. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro prices drop in India ahead of OnePlus 9 launch

OnePlus 8 received a price cut in India recently. The flagship smartphone now starts at Rs 41,999. After the price cut, the OnePlus 8 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for a lower price of Rs 41,999 down from Rs 44,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model o the phone now comes at Rs 44,999 down from Rs 49,999. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up to 40% discount on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro, more

The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets cheaper in India. After the price cut, the base model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 50,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at a lower price of Rs 55,999. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging support

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE was launched in India last year. The phone has now been discounted in the country and selling for a discounted price of Rs 19,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Consumers can be purchased across all mainline partners, retail stores pan India, vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon.in and other major e-commerce platforms.

Redmi 9 Prime

The budget Redmi 9 Prime has also been discounted in the country. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the phone is now available at a new price of Rs 9499 while the top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 after Rs 1000 price cut.

OnePlus 8T

Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has discounted the OnePlus 8T 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model to Rs 39,999 down from Rs 42,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is now available at Rs 42,999 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy M31s in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is discounted to Rs 20,499, while the price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Samsung phone has been dropped to Rs 18,499.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2021 11:09 AM IST

