5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on: Honor Play, Vivo NEX, Vivo V9 Pro and more

Where’s the love? Following Valentine’s Day sale, the deals on the smartphones aren’t running dry. Well, there are only a handful of deals available, and we managed to pick the best ones on some of the top-performing phones. All of them run Android 8.0 Oreo so you aren’t settling for a dated software. Thankfully, you can use any bank’s credit or a debit card to buy one of the phones mentioned on the list below. Of course, you can always look out for No Cost EMI and work the math for the exchange offer.

Honor Play (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 16,999

MRP: Rs 21,999

Honor Play is one of the underdog phones that pack a punch in terms of stellar flagship-grade hardware. The Play checks several boxes with an excellent display, appealing design, reliable mobile gaming performance, fast charging, and more. You can buy Honor Play for Rs 16,999 in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, or Ultra Violet from Amazon India. You can bring down the price by opting for the exchange offer.

Honor 7C (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,499

MRP: Rs 12,999

The dual-SIM Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display and has no physical Home button on the front. The dual-tone rear design looks fabulous with the dual cameras, and you can also enjoy the quick Face Unlock. It is a decent budget phone for anyone seeking one with an aluminum unibody and isn’t ready for the notch display yet. The Honor 7C is selling for as low as Rs 8,499 at Amazon India and available in Black, Blue and Gold options.

Honor 9N (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 10,999

MRP: Rs 15,999

Honor 9N in Robin Egg Blue rear finish stands bright against the competition and also looks unique. The phone’s dual-camera setup at the back might come across as a humble one. However, Honor makes up for that with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AR Lens to add more fun. The phone packs Ride Mode which is ideal for Indian conditions and also a Party mode to link up to 6 speakers. Honon 9N’s Robin Egg Blue version is up for grabs at Rs 10,999 from Flipkart. You can opt for No Cost EMI or go for the Exchange offers to bring down the price.

Vivo NEX (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 36,760

MRP: Rs 39,990

Vivo NEX is known for the motorized selfie camera that pops out to take amazing Portrait Bokeh photos along with Face Beauty feature. The Vivo NEX’s font has an attractive 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display which looks gorgeous and isn’t interrupted by any notch. Packing top-tier features and hardware, Vivo NEX is selling for Rs 36,760 at Amazon India.

Vivo V9 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 15,990

MRP: Rs 19,990

Continuing Valentine’s Day offer, Vivo V9 Pro with a notch display is selling for Rs 15,990 on Amazon. If you want to enjoy the AI-powered camera features such as AI HDR, Bokeh Effect, AR Stickers and more, then Vivo V9 Pro is your best bet. Also, it packs competitive hardware and provides every feature you can ask for.