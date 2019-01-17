comscore
News

Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy On8 at Rs 13,990, Vivo X21 at Rs 25,490, Honor 9i at Rs 11,399 and more

Deals

Here's a look at smartphone deals available on Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Vivo X21 (23)

Flipkart is quietly offering attractive discounts on select devices while The Republic Day sale is a couple of days away. Though the prices of a lot of handsets haven’t changed much, we still managed to pick deals from a sea of online listings. Paytm users and HDFC Bank Debit card owners are at an advantage here. Also, No Cost EMI is slowly becoming a norm on some of the best selling and well-performing handsets. That’s a great thing. Without further ado, check out the best smartphone deals for today.

Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 38,475
MRP: Rs 45,499
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ171

Google Pixel 2 XL is water and dust resistant, and sports a P-OLED display. The Android 9.0 Pie is an absolute delight to use on this phone along with the improved camera features such as the Night Shift mode. The Pixel 2 XL packs compelling hardware inside and is selling for a lucrative price of Rs 38,475 at Paytm Mall after choosing ‘SAVE5’ promo code to get Rs 2125 as Paytm wallet cashback. The deal is limited only to the Panda aka White+Black variant.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,990
MRP: Rs 16,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ172

Samsung’s Galaxy On8 sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’ panel with HD+ resolution. This stylish Samsung phone packs a 16-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture and AI-enhance flurry of imaging modes including Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. The Galaxy On8 is selling on official Samsung Online store for Rs 13,990. Paytm wallet users can avail extra Rs 500.

Vivo X21 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 25,490
MRP: Rs 36,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ173

A 6.28-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution sporting a notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 3D curved glass back — Sold on this futuristic idea for a smartphone? Well the Vivo X21 has received an attractive price drop and is now selling for Rs 26,990. If you have HDFC Bank Debit card, then you can buy it on No Cost EMI to get Rs 1,500 off on the listing price.

Honor 9i (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,399
MRP: Rs 19,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ174

If dual camera setups interest you then you must get your hands on the Honor 9i that rocks a camera pair on the front and the back. Practice the Bokeh effect to get the best shots as the phone’s aluminum unibody has a palm-friendly design with no edges or sharp corners. The Honor 9i is going for Rs 11,999 at Flipkart. HDFC Bank Debit card owners can buy it on No Cost EMI to get additional Rs 600 off.

Watch: Honor 9N First Look

Vivo V9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 17,222
MRP: Rs 22,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ175

Selfie fanatics will adore the Vivo V9‘s 24-megapixel front camera that rests in a notch, and the front panel is a gorgeous 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The AI technology powers a bunch of imaging features along with attention sensing technology which reduces volumes for calls, alarms, and alerts when you look at the screen. Does that intrigue you? Then buy the phone for an attractive selling price of Rs 17,222 only on the Gold variant from Flipkart.

Moto Z2 Play (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,279
MRP: Rs 29,499
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ176

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Play is the rare breed of a pure Android experience offering smartphone which is slim and has a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the front. The dual-SIM phone supports Moto Mods accessories that range from a Hasselblad camera mod to a JBL speaker extension. Moto Z2 Play is light, built well, and is selling for Rs 13,279 after picking ‘MOB5MV1000’ promo code for a fringe discount of Rs 600 as Paytm wallet cashback.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 11:48 AM IST

