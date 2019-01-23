Deals of the Day: Honor 9N for Rs 8,075, Realme 2 for Rs 8,287, Vivo V11 Pro for Rs 21,130 and more

The Republic day sale on most e-commerce sites has brought all of us to the edge of the seat. The smart play around the actual listing price by playing with the MRP make several fall for the trick. That’s why we carefully vet all the offers to pick some of the best value-for-money deals. Today’s compilation features best smartphone deals that are value-for-money. There’s no bragging about the lowest prices, but you certainly get a reliable phone loaded with most modern features that you wish to try out.

Realme 2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,287

MRP: Rs 10,590

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ231

The Realme 2 is a budget-friendly smartphone sporting a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch. At the rear, it has 13-megapixel+2-megapixel dual camera setup with LED flash. Selfie lovers might find the 8-megapixel front snapper adequate. The phone’s diamond red variant is up for grabs at Rs 8,287 from TataCLiQ after a flat 15 percent discount with Citibank Debit/Credit cards.

Vivo V11 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 21,130

MRP: Rs 28,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ232

Vivo V11 Pro flaunts an impressive 6.41-inch Full HD Super AMOLED with a dewdrop notch. Also, the screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. Vivo packs a bunch of imaging modes with some powered by AI for the dual rear cameras. The dazzling gold variant of Vivo V11 Pro is available at a selling price of Rs 21,130 at TataCLiQ after using a Citibank Debit/Credit card to get a flat 15 percent discount.

Honor 9 Lite (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,075

MRP: 13,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ233

Honor 9 Lite is one of the rare phones that supports a Ride Mode. Selfie lovers will dig the dual-lens front camera which also supports in different modes. The phone’s rear looks classy for the Midnight Black variant. You can buy the Honor 9 Lite for as low as Rs 8,075 from Flipkart after a 5 percent discount for the HDFC Bank Debit card owners.

Vivo V11 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 17,440

MRP: Rs 24,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ235

Vivo V11 is a slight step down version of the V11 Pro. The Starry Night variant of V11 with black to blue finish looks beautiful in person. The V11 promises an above average performance with competitive hardware. You can buy the Vivo V11 for as low as Rs 17,440 from Paytm Mall after picking MOB5MV1500 promo code to get Rs 1,050 cashback and an additional 10 percent cashback using American Express card.

Honor 9N (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,075

MRP: Rs 13,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ236

Missing out on Honor 9N with an immersive notch display and glass design will be a mistake. The phone is selling for Rs 8,075 at Flipkart after 5 percent discount on HDFC cards. The Honor 9N ticks most boxes with features such as Smart Face Unlock, Ride Mode, Quick Payment Access, Game Suite, and Party Mode. The last one will let you connect your phone with up to 6 devices to play music in-sync.