Deals of the day: Vivo NEX at Rs 34,790, Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 12,325 and more

We know it’s the last day of the month, and today is where the online players have put up enticing deals. Usually, the January-February timeframe is when new smartphones launch. But do note, that those smartphones take months to make it to the market finally. In the meantime, why not use some excellent phones at attractive discounted prices? Here are the best deals on smartphones that have proven to be reliable performers and trustworthy.

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB+2GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 54,591

MRP: Rs 64,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ311

The iPhone 8 is your last chance to grab an iPhone with a physical home button. Also, it’s compact 4.7-inch display would work comfortably and look distinct among the sea of large screen smartphones. Should the iPhone 8 still interest you, it is selling for Rs 54,591 on Paytm Mall after you pick ‘MOB9MV3000’ promo code to get Rs 5,399 as cashback. Also, you get a Paytm Mall shopping voucher worth Rs 3,000 for your next purchase.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 57,148

MRP: Rs 71,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ312

Google Pixel 3 may have its share of issues, but is still the best flagship phone offering pure Android experience. Also, the slew of Machine Learning and AI-powered features like Google Lens and Assistant are fun to use. The icing on the cake is the new Google Camera app that churns out stunning photos even at night. The Google Pixel 3 is up for grabs for Rs 57,148 on Paytm Mall. And for that, you’ll have to choose the ‘MOB10’ promo code to get Rs 6340 as cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 58,900

MRP: Rs 67,900

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ313

Samsung’s premium flagship with S Pen offers everything you can ask for in a smartphone. From a large Super AMOLED display to a fantastic camera quality backed by reliable battery life. The Galaxy Note 9 is a dependable workhorse of a phone which is selling for Rs 58,900 at Paytm Mall after choosing ‘SAM9K’ promo code to get Rs 9,000 as cashback.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Vivo NEX (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 34,790

MRP: Rs 39,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ314

Vivo NEX is more than a slim phone with a selfie camera that pops out. Of course, the motorized front camera is fun to use and so is the in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone’s screen sound casting technology delivers clear audio. And who could refuse a phone with a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 845 chipset? The Vivo NEX is going for a lucrative selling price of Rs 34,790 on Amazon India. You can buy it for No Cost EMI using an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card.

LG G7 ThinQ (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 29,999

MRP: Rs 50,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ3141

The flagship LG G7 ThinQ is now available at a special discounted price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The G7 ThinQ flaunts a P-OLED display, and is IP68 certified — water and dust resistant. The phone does capture lively videos with its dual cameras at the rear. Also, it pleases more than other flagships in the audio department.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,325

MRP: Rs 13,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ315

Last year’s best-selling Xiaomi Redmi 5 Pro is still relevant for everyone who hasn’t bought into the overload of AI-centric features in the Note 6 Pro. Needless to say that the distinction between both handsets is marginal and not of night and day. Also, the top model of Redmi Note 5 Pro is going for Rs 12,325 after five percent discount at TATACLiQ on using any Credit or Debit card.

Honor 9N (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,499

MRP: Rs 11,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ316

Honor 9N is possibly the most stylish phone with a 5.84-inch display with a notch at its new Rs 8,499 selling price at Flipkart. You can buy this phone on HDFC Bank Debit card over EMI option to get five percent off. Otherwise, the 9N with dual rear camera and smart selfie centric feature is an excellent buy at the new price.

Honor 9 Lite (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,499

MRP: Rs 10,999

Link: http://bit.ly/2HI1MFc

Another Honor phone following 9N’s footsteps is the Honor 9 Lite. The Ride mode is an extremely convenient feature if you have to take calls while riding or going on a drive. The FullView FullHD+ display is stunning and rarely comes by since the Honor 9 Lite is selling for as low as Rs 8,499 at Flipkart.