Deals of the Day: Pixel 3 at Rs 61,937, Nokia 6.1 at Rs 11,389, Galaxy J2 Core at Rs 5,690 and more

Most companies are steadily rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for their smartphones. A few like Nokia has already rolled out the said update for its devices. After all, who doesn’t want to taste the Pie? Fortunately, a decent number of phones are sporting the update, while others are destined to get it soon. So if you’ve been holding off the purchase just for that, then you’re in luck. Here are some of the best deals on smartphones eligible for Android 9.0 Pie update. Although, Oppo doesn’t have a great track record with releasing updates, and could be the only exception.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 61,937

MRP: Rs 71,000

Google’s latest Pixel 3 packs a mean punch, and keeps getting better with regular updates. Polished software, distinct camera experience, wide-angle selfies, and the glass back supports wireless charging. The Pixel Just Black variant is going for Rs 61,937 at Paytm Mall after picking the ‘SAVE5’ promo code that awards you Rs 3,260 as Paytm wallet cashback.

LG V30+ (128GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 29,990

MRP: Rs 39,990

LG’s OLED display flaunting V30+ is an excellent package for anyone who loves high-quality media on the go. The high-res Quad DAC inside can eke top quality audio. Thankfully, the 3,300mAh battery supports fast charge technology to juice up quickly. The LG V30+ continues to sell at an attractive price of Rs 29,990 on Amazon India, and you can opt for the exchange offer to bring down the cost further.

Honor 9N (32GB+3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,499

MRP: Rs 13,999

Honor 9N flaunts a glass design, and packs impressive camera modules at the front as well as the back. Huawei will be rolling out the EMUI 9.0 update based on Android 9.0 Pie for the 9N soon. The phone carries an exciting selling price of Rs 9,999 at Flipkart. If you hold an HDFC Bank Debit card, then you can opt for a No Cost EMI option to avail extra Rs 500 (5 percent) off.

Vivo Y83 Pro (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,290

MRP: Rs 16,990

Vivo’s Y83 Pro looks fabulous with the gradient color finish at the back for the Nebula Purple variant. The phone is loaded with features such as Fullview display, AI beauty for selfie camera, live photo, fast fingerprint unlocking and more. The Y83 Pro is going at a sale price of Rs 13,990 on Flipkart. HDFC Bank Debit card owners can opt for No Cost EMI option to get extra Rs 700 (5 percent) off on the said price.

Oppo A3s (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 10,440

MRP: Rs 13,990

The Oppo A3s in Red or Purple looks classy and minimalist from the rear with only dual rear cameras and LED flash. The notched display holds a selfie camera capable of AI beauty for recreating better selfies. The A3s is a good no-nonsense device and is up for grabs at Rs 10, 990. If you own an HDFC Bank Debit card, then you can avail Rs 550 (5 percent) off by going for No Cost EMI option.

Nokia 6.1 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,389

MRP: Rs 16,999

The Nokia 6.1 in black color and copper accents does stand out. It sports a 16-megapixel camera at the back with ZEISS optics which would produce better images. Nokia has already pushed the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1, and since the phone is part of Android One project, there’s no bloatware either. Nokia 6.1 is selling at Rs 11,389 on TATACliq after using ‘AXISWED500’ code applicable only for today to get Rs 500 flat off on the listed price. The offer is applicable only on Axis Bank Credit or Debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (8GB+1GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 5,690

MRP: Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is the company’s first phone running Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition. That means the software has been optimized to run even on low-end phones. The Go edition comes with specific family of Go-labelled apps intended for the phone to run things smoothly. The Galaxy J2 Core is going for Rs 5,690 after selecting ‘MOB5MV500’ promo code to get five percent cashback.

Nokia 1 (8GB+1GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 3,948

MRP: Rs 5,818

For Nokia fans and loyalists, the Nokia 1 is the company’s Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition running phone that can do the bare minimum. It also features Google Assistant Go edition to converse and get things done by simply speaking to it. Nokia 1 is up for grabs at Rs 3,948 from TATACliq. And if your cart value is above Rs 5,000 then you can use ‘AXISWED500’ coupon code to get Rs 500 off only by using Axis Bank Debit or Credit cards.