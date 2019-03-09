comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Smartphone Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 45,900, Nokia 8.1 for Rs 25,900 and more
News

Smartphone Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 45,900, Nokia 8.1 for Rs 25,900 and more

Deals

Here's are some of the best deals on flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone XR, and more.

samsung-galaxy-s9-gallery

The festive sales just got over, but that didn’t stop the e-commerce sites from offering good deals. Thankfully, we always keep looking for the best value-for-money smartphone deals for you guys. Also, we take care that the deals are from reputed sellers and at reliable e-commerce sites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The AI features along with dewdrop or half notches are slowly becoming a standard part of the modern phone design language. The sooner you accept and start using it, the better it will be for you. So check out some of the best smartphone deals featuring notch.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 63,235
MRP: Rs 76,900
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM91

Apple’s iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. The iPhone XR is built using aero-grade aluminum. Its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display looks stunning to view and edit the photos clicked using the 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. You can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps and watch them too. The iPhone XR is selling at Rs 63,235 after picking CB5Movies 200 to get Rs 3,591 cashback and use an ICICI Bank American Express Cards to avail Rs 5,000 additional discount. This deal is limited to the Yellow variant.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 45,900
MRP: Rs 65,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM92

Samsung Galaxy S9 may be last year’s flagship, but it still has to potential to deliver top-tier performance. The Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display is one of the best in class. The rear-placed cameras can shoot beautiful shots even in low-light and record slow-motion videos too. The Galaxy S9 has a USB Type C connector for quick charging. You can buy the S9 for as low as Rs 45,900 from Amazon without any offers.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Review: Should you pick the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9 Review: Should you pick the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+?

Nokia 8.1

Deal Price: Rs 25,990
MRP: Rs 28,830
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM93

Nokia 8.1 boasts of the dual rear camera with ZEISS optics and support for OIS as well as EIS. In simpler words, the phone can capture great images by reducing the shakes and better low-light photos. The phone’s 6.18-inch Full HD+ display looks fantastic to watch videos and complements the anodized metal unibody. Nokia already provides the Android 9 Pie update with stock software experience for a spiffy interface. The Nokia 8.1 is available for a selling price of Rs 25,990 at Amazon India, and the price is limited to Iron variant.

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Vivo V11 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 20,990
MRP: Rs 25,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM94

Vivo V11 Pro has a unique color gradient back and the Starry Night variant looks classy. The phone’s 6.41-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on the Funtouch 4.5 OS. The dual rear placed cameras accompany the AI-centric functions such as AI Low Light, AI Portrait Framing, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Backlight HDR for better photos. Vivo also houses a dual charging engine to juice up the phone quickly.

Vivo V11 Pro Review: Mid-ranger with flagship features

Also Read

Vivo V11 Pro Review: Mid-ranger with flagship features

Motorola Moto X4 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,690
MRP: Rs 29,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM95

Motorola’s Moto X4 has dual rear cameras along with LED flash and runs the almost stock version of Android smoothly. The Moto X4 is the best option for those seeking a phone with a compact 5-inch display and a reliable software experience. Motorola’s front camera has a supporting LED flash as well to help out in low-light conditions. TATACliQ is selling the Moto X4 for Rs 12,690 after Rs 300 off on using ICICIWEEKEND coupon with ICICI Bank cards.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

25990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: March 9, 2019 3:27 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Deals
Smartphone Deals of the Day
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Review

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600
Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

Deals

Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals
6 top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 top smartphone deals of the day
5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 यूजर्स को मिलेगा 6 महीने Spotify और 4 महीने YouTube Premium का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

ऑनलाइन रिटेलर GizTop ने लॉन्च पहले बताईं OnePlus 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: दोनों में से कौन है ज्यादा दमदार स्मार्टफोन

AnTuTU लिस्टिंग में ओप्पो के नए स्मार्टफोन को मिले 365,246 पॉइंट

PUBG Mobile में जल्द ही zombie बनकर खेल पाएंगे आप, जानें कैसे

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications