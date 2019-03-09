Smartphone Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 45,900, Nokia 8.1 for Rs 25,900 and more

The festive sales just got over, but that didn’t stop the e-commerce sites from offering good deals. Thankfully, we always keep looking for the best value-for-money smartphone deals for you guys. Also, we take care that the deals are from reputed sellers and at reliable e-commerce sites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The AI features along with dewdrop or half notches are slowly becoming a standard part of the modern phone design language. The sooner you accept and start using it, the better it will be for you. So check out some of the best smartphone deals featuring notch.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Apple’s iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. The iPhone XR is built using aero-grade aluminum. Its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display looks stunning to view and edit the photos clicked using the 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. You can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps and watch them too. The iPhone XR is selling at Rs 63,235 after picking CB5Movies 200 to get Rs 3,591 cashback and use an ICICI Bank American Express Cards to avail Rs 5,000 additional discount. This deal is limited to the Yellow variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy S9 may be last year’s flagship, but it still has to potential to deliver top-tier performance. The Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display is one of the best in class. The rear-placed cameras can shoot beautiful shots even in low-light and record slow-motion videos too. The Galaxy S9 has a USB Type C connector for quick charging. You can buy the S9 for as low as Rs 45,900 from Amazon without any offers.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 boasts of the dual rear camera with ZEISS optics and support for OIS as well as EIS. In simpler words, the phone can capture great images by reducing the shakes and better low-light photos. The phone’s 6.18-inch Full HD+ display looks fantastic to watch videos and complements the anodized metal unibody. Nokia already provides the Android 9 Pie update with stock software experience for a spiffy interface. The Nokia 8.1 is available for a selling price of Rs 25,990 at Amazon India, and the price is limited to Iron variant.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro has a unique color gradient back and the Starry Night variant looks classy. The phone’s 6.41-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on the Funtouch 4.5 OS. The dual rear placed cameras accompany the AI-centric functions such as AI Low Light, AI Portrait Framing, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Backlight HDR for better photos. Vivo also houses a dual charging engine to juice up the phone quickly.

Motorola Moto X4 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Motorola’s Moto X4 has dual rear cameras along with LED flash and runs the almost stock version of Android smoothly. The Moto X4 is the best option for those seeking a phone with a compact 5-inch display and a reliable software experience. Motorola’s front camera has a supporting LED flash as well to help out in low-light conditions. TATACliQ is selling the Moto X4 for Rs 12,690 after Rs 300 off on using ICICIWEEKEND coupon with ICICI Bank cards.