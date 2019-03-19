comscore
Smartphone deals of the day: Offers on Honor Play, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Google Pixel 3 and more

Today's smartphone deals are accessible across online platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

The festival of colors is almost here. So are some of the best deals on smartphones — well, that’s rare. Mostly because people often end up with several colors all over them. So it is the best time to get a new phone to click some fantastic selfies and photos of people enjoying it. Without further ado, check out the best smartphone deals of today. The discount prices may not last for long. Hence grab a deal if you like the phone. Bring in the festive mood with any of these smartphones.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 56,040
MRP: Rs 71,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM196

Google Pixel 3 is the flagship smartphone that runs stock Android 9.0 Pie. Also, you can try out the new Android Q beta build. Pixel 3’s Flexible OLED Full HD+ display shows deeper blacks and supports HDR. It’s the camera that will blow your socks off by capturing amazing photos, especially the Night Shift mode. You can buy the Google-approved fast wireless chargers to get rid of cable woes. Google Pixel 3 is selling for Rs 56,040 at Paytm Mall after selecting the ‘CB5Movies200’ promo code to get Rs 2,950 as cashback.

Honor Play (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 14,999
MRP: Rs 21,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM192

We can never get tired of recommending the Honor Play. It packs a flagship-grade Kirin 970 AI chipset when it comes to power, and comes in an attractive metallic unibody design. The notch on the 6.3-inch Full HD+ display is relatively more prominent than the typical dewdrop or waterdrop notches. Honor’s Turbo GPU feature turns the phone into a mobile gaming machine by blocking all messages, calls, and interruptions. Honor Play is up for grabs at Rs 14,999 from Amazon India. If you have the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, then you can buy it with No Cost EMI option.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,499
MRP: Rs 15,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM193

If you’re on a tight budget, then you can buy the Zenfone Max Pro M2, which is selling for Rs 9,499 via Flipkart. If you hold an HDFC Bank Debit card, then you can get a five percent discount on EMI. Thankfully, HDFC Bank also offers No Cost EMI. However, the catch here is that Flipkart shows whether you’re eligible for the discount or not. The Max Pro M2 is a fabulous phone with a massive 5,000mAh battery that will easily last you two days.

Motorola One Power (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,299
MRP: Rs 18,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM194

Motorola’s latest Android One phone ticks all the necessary boxes. Apart from running the near-stock Android software, it offers a dual camera at the rear. Most importantly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo Power charging as well. The phone’s overall package is capable enough to deliver above-average performance. The One Power is available for Rs 13,999 from Flipkart. Only select HDFC Bank Debit card holders are eligible for a five percent instant discount. Otherwise, you can purchase the phone on No Cost EMI using HDFC Bank cards.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 3:54 PM IST

