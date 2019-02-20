Deals of the Day: Realme 2 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 11,700, Apple iPhone XR at 66,499 and more

Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza sale that brings exciting discounts on some of the popular smartphones. For this sale, Flipkart is offering an instant 10 percent discount to the Axis Bank Credit and Debit card holders. However, the maximum discount available is Rs 1,500. We have hand-picked some deals and we bet you will notice something peculiar about them. Well, all smartphones on today’s roster of deals have 64GB storage. Also, all phones have at least 4GB of RAM, except the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 66,499

MRP: Rs 76,900

The Apple iPhone XR is a worthy successor for everyone using the iPhone 8 or lower model. The Liquid Retina display with a notch is fantastic, and so is the camera at the rear which can click amazing photos with smart HDR. The iPhone XR is up for grabs at Flipkart for Rs 66,499 after a 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank Credit or Debit cards. You can also exchange a working phone to bring down the price further. This offer is limited to the Black and Blue variants only.

LG G7 ThinQ (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 26,499

MRP: Rs 50,000

The LG G7 ThinQ is an under-rated flagship device that checks all the boxes. From stunning dual cameras to excellent Hi-Fi audio experience, the G7 ThinQ is also water and dust resistant. The phone’s 6.1-inch P-OLED display sporting QHD+ can support HDR10 content and has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. You can buy the LG G7 ThinQ for as low as Rs 26,499 after using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,700

MRP: Rs 15,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with quad cameras is among the hottest budget smartphone right now. The dual selfie cameras boasts AI Portrait 2.0 for impressive selfies while the dual rear cameras come with smarter scene detection. With a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display featuring a notch, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sells at an attractive price of Rs 11,700 from Flipkart after an instant 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Realme 2 Pro (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,700

MRP: Rs 14,990

The Realme 2 Pro carries an impressive 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a dewdrop notch on the top. The glossy visual effect offering rear with dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor looks quite minimalistic with a silver Realme logo. From 16-megapixel selfie camera to a reliable battery life with AI Power Master support, this phone offers everything under the sun. The Realme 2 Pro is going for Rs 11,700 at Flipkart after 10 percent instant on Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,600

MRP: Rs 17,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is an ideal choice for folks on a tight budget seeking a phone with a long battery life. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery should easily last you two days with the closer to stock Android software on it. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a value-for-money phone going for Rs 12,600 at Flipkart after 10 percent instant with an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Motorola One Power (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,600

MRP: Rs 18,999

Anyone seeking a pure Android 9.0 Pie experience and a long-lasting battery should instantly grab the Motorola One Power. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower Charging that promises up to six hours worth of charge in about 15 minutes. Motorola One Power is selling for Rs 12,600 at Flipkart, and the price is valid after 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Honor 9N (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,449

MRP: Rs 15,999

Honor 9N is undoubtedly among the most stylish and premium looking phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket. The dual 2.5D glass body alleviates its fashionable appearance with the 19:9 aspect ratio sporting 5.84-inch screen which has an immersive notch. With smart Face Unlock and lag-free experience, the Honor 9N is a strong budget segment contender selling for Rs 9,449 at Flipkart after using an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.