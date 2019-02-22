comscore
  • Home
  • Smartphone deals of the Day: Xiaomi Redmi 6 at Rs 7,649, Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 12,590 and more
News

Smartphone deals of the Day: Xiaomi Redmi 6 at Rs 7,649, Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 12,590 and more

Here are 6 smartphone deals online you shouldn't miss out on.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 (4)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

While sailing through the Flipkart‘s Mobiles Bonanza sale, we stumbled upon a handful of smartphone deals for the budget-minded folks. The budget segment is all about performance and battery life. The smartphone deals today reflect that precisely. Also, a few models throw in the AI features for the eager folks who fancy using them without burning a hole in their pocket. Here are today’s best smartphone deals.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 7,649
MRP: Rs 10,499
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF221

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 is an exciting proposition for its current sale price of Rs 7,649 on Flipkart. You need to use an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount on the listing price. The Redmi 6 ticks all the boxes of a good budget handset with an excellent camera (in that segment) and reliable performance.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Honor 9 Lite

Deal Price: Rs 7,649
MRP: Rs 13,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF222

Dual cameras at the back as well as the dual selfie cameras on the front set the Honor 9 Lite apart from its rivals. Honor 9 Lite is perfect for those seeking a compact phone with its 5.65-inch display adjust in the 5.2-inch length. Honor also throws in the 2.5D finish for mirror-like effect and also promises smooth performance with EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Vivo V11

Deal Price: Rs 18,490
MRP: Rs 24,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF223

The FullView Display of the Vivo V11 with a waterdrop notch at the top provides a lot of screen area and appears nearly bezel-less. The front-facing 25-megapixel camera gets fancy AI-powered features like AI Beauty and other modes for better selfies. The rear-placed dual camera pair also make the best of the AI to offer AI Backlight HDR. If you want to dabble with mobile photography, then pick up the Vivo V11 for Rs 18,490 from Flipkart by using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to get an instant 10 percent discount.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Deal Price: Rs 7,649
MRP: Rs 10,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF224

If you’re on a tight budget, you should look for a phone like Zenfone Max Pro M1 with its massive 5,000mAh battery capacity. The phone houses Snapdragon 636 chipset and has dual cameras at the back — both assuring a good performance. Asus offers a near-stock Android experience and will receive the Pie update by the end of this month. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is selling for Rs 7,649 at Flipkart, and you can use Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Vivo V9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 12,590
MRP: Rs 17,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF225

Who wouldn’t be enthralled by the 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display of the Vivo V9 Pro which also has a notch at the top? The Snapdragon 660 powers the dual rear cameras and 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features such as AI HDR, AI Bokeh, AI Face Beautify, and more. You can play mobile games without any interruptions with the Game Made 2.0 built-in to blocks calls, messages, and alerts. Vivo V9 Pro is selling for Rs 12,590 at Flipkart after using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Oppo F9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 18,990
MRP: Rs 25,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF226

Selfie lovers should undoubtedly grab the Oppo F9 Pro to click photos that stand out and require minimal filters. The F9 Pro sports a 25-megapixel front camera powered by AI features which also apply to the dual rear cameras.  The phone packs Sony’s image sensors to power the cameras. Oppo offers VOOC fast charging to juice up the 3,500mAh battery quickly. Grab the F9 Pro for Rs 18,990 from Paytm Mall after Rs 1,000 cashback when you choose the ‘SAVE5’ promo code.

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

5
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 16MP + 16MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6

7999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP + 5MP
Vivo V9 Pro

Vivo V9 Pro

17990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Vivo V11

Vivo V11

5

20990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
thumb-img
News
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
thumb-img
News
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals

Deals

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals
LG V30+ available on Flipkart with up to 58% discount

Deals

LG V30+ available on Flipkart with up to 58% discount
Oppo F9 Pro price cut in India

Deals

Oppo F9 Pro price cut in India
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 के लॉन्च इवेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1,500 रुपये का मिलेगा गिफ्ट

TAGG ने लॉन्च किया 20000mAh बैटरी वाला पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शाओमी के हेड मनु कुमार जैन सैमसंग के स्टोर पर क्या कर रहे हैं? देखें फोटो

News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

News

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced
BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive