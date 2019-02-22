Smartphone deals of the Day: Xiaomi Redmi 6 at Rs 7,649, Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 12,590 and more

While sailing through the Flipkart‘s Mobiles Bonanza sale, we stumbled upon a handful of smartphone deals for the budget-minded folks. The budget segment is all about performance and battery life. The smartphone deals today reflect that precisely. Also, a few models throw in the AI features for the eager folks who fancy using them without burning a hole in their pocket. Here are today’s best smartphone deals.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 7,649

MRP: Rs 10,499

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF221

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 is an exciting proposition for its current sale price of Rs 7,649 on Flipkart. You need to use an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount on the listing price. The Redmi 6 ticks all the boxes of a good budget handset with an excellent camera (in that segment) and reliable performance.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Honor 9 Lite

Deal Price: Rs 7,649

MRP: Rs 13,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF222

Dual cameras at the back as well as the dual selfie cameras on the front set the Honor 9 Lite apart from its rivals. Honor 9 Lite is perfect for those seeking a compact phone with its 5.65-inch display adjust in the 5.2-inch length. Honor also throws in the 2.5D finish for mirror-like effect and also promises smooth performance with EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Vivo V11

Deal Price: Rs 18,490

MRP: Rs 24,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF223

The FullView Display of the Vivo V11 with a waterdrop notch at the top provides a lot of screen area and appears nearly bezel-less. The front-facing 25-megapixel camera gets fancy AI-powered features like AI Beauty and other modes for better selfies. The rear-placed dual camera pair also make the best of the AI to offer AI Backlight HDR. If you want to dabble with mobile photography, then pick up the Vivo V11 for Rs 18,490 from Flipkart by using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to get an instant 10 percent discount.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Deal Price: Rs 7,649

MRP: Rs 10,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF224

If you’re on a tight budget, you should look for a phone like Zenfone Max Pro M1 with its massive 5,000mAh battery capacity. The phone houses Snapdragon 636 chipset and has dual cameras at the back — both assuring a good performance. Asus offers a near-stock Android experience and will receive the Pie update by the end of this month. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is selling for Rs 7,649 at Flipkart, and you can use Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Vivo V9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 12,590

MRP: Rs 17,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF225

Who wouldn’t be enthralled by the 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display of the Vivo V9 Pro which also has a notch at the top? The Snapdragon 660 powers the dual rear cameras and 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features such as AI HDR, AI Bokeh, AI Face Beautify, and more. You can play mobile games without any interruptions with the Game Made 2.0 built-in to blocks calls, messages, and alerts. Vivo V9 Pro is selling for Rs 12,590 at Flipkart after using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Oppo F9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 18,990

MRP: Rs 25,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF226

Selfie lovers should undoubtedly grab the Oppo F9 Pro to click photos that stand out and require minimal filters. The F9 Pro sports a 25-megapixel front camera powered by AI features which also apply to the dual rear cameras. The phone packs Sony’s image sensors to power the cameras. Oppo offers VOOC fast charging to juice up the 3,500mAh battery quickly. Grab the F9 Pro for Rs 18,990 from Paytm Mall after Rs 1,000 cashback when you choose the ‘SAVE5’ promo code.