  Snapdeal 'Deals of India' Republic Day edition sale announced; starts January 20
Snapdeal 'Deals of India' Republic Day edition sale announced; starts January 20

Amazon India and Flipkart too have announced their Republic Day special sale that kicks off around the same time.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 3:33 PM IST
The e-commerce offer season is here, and Snapdeal has also announced its Republic Day edition ‘Deals of India’ sale for consumers in the country. The five-day sale will kick start on January 20, and will continue till January 24 midnight.

During the ‘Deals of India’ sale, Snapdeal will be offering discounts and deals on a large collection of attractively priced TVs, laptops, home appliances, kitchen essentials and winter items, the company noted in a press statement on Friday. Consumers will also be able to avail additional 10 percent discount on SBI debit cards.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20: Deals, discounts and everything you need to know

Also Read

Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20: Deals, discounts and everything you need to know

The Snapdeal sale deals start from Rs 24,999, and will see offers on best-selling laptops. Similarly, big entertainment appliances like TVs will see offers on brands like Intex, Westway, Detel, and more starting at Rs 3,999. Snapdeal notes that vacuum cleaners will start at Rs 1,799 in this sale, while winter appliances, egg boiler, kettles and cookers will be available at starting Rs 499. There will be offers on electronic kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, choppers, blenders and more starting Rs 799.

Amazon India and Flipkart have already announced its yearly sales for the Republic Day celebration. The Flipkart ‘Republic Day’ sale will also commence on January 20, at the same time as Snapdeal ‘Deals of India’ sale. Flipkart Plus users will get an early access on January 19 at 8:00PM, while the sale will continue until January 22.

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20; deals on smartphones, home appliances and more

Also Read

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20; deals on smartphones, home appliances and more

Similarly, Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will commence on January 20, but Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access to top deals starting 12:00PM (12 noon) on January 19. Consumers shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Sale will also get extra 10 percent instant discount on payments using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The same offer will also be applicable on EMI through HDFC bank cards. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI scheme.

