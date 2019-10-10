comscore Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount
Sony 4K LED Smart TVs get up to Rs 30,000 off with Diwali festive season offer

Diwali is around the corner, and to make the festive season interesting, Sony 4K LED Smart TVs are getting a discount of up to Rs 30,000.

  Published: October 10, 2019 3:27 PM IST
Diwali is about a fortnight away, but the festivities have already begun. E-commerce giants and brands are announcing special sales where smartphones and Smart TVs will be getting good discounts. Deals will also be there on audio products and accessories. Smart TVs are now getting a lot of attention, mainly due to rising competition. After Samsung, now Sony 4K LED Smart TVs are getting up to Rs 30,000 discount. Here is all you need to know.

Sony 55X8500G

The Sony 55X8500G 4K LED Smart TV comes with a 55-inch LED panel. It runs on Android TV OS, features 4K HDR, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV was previously available for Rs 129,990, and gets a Rs 20,000 discount. New buyers will be able to purchase it for Rs 109,990.

Sony 55X9500G

The 55X9500G Smart TV from Sony is similar to the 55X8500G. It comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4K HDR support and more. Talking about differences, it has a more powerful X1 Ultimate processor under the hood, and comes with X-wide angle technology that offers wider viewing angles. The TV was previously available for Rs 169,990, and after Rs 20,000 discount, you can now buy it for Rs 149,990.

Sony 55A8G, 55A9G

Both smart TVs come with 55-inch OLED panels with support for 4K HDR. They run on Android TV OS and includes Sony’s X-Reality Pro enhancement features. The 55A8G comes with 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor, whereas the 55A9G comes with 4K HDR X1 Ultimate processor. Both models are getting flat Rs 20,000 off. After the price cut, 55A8G will be available for Rs 199,990, whereas the 55A9G will set you back by 249,990.

Sony 65X8000G, 75X8000G 

Lastly, we have the 65X8000G and 75X8000G Android Smart TVs. As the name suggests, one comes with a 65-inch 4K HDR panel, whereas the other comes with a 75-inch 4K HDR panel. They share common features like ClearAudio+, 4K X-Reality Pro engine, and more. The 65X8000G gets Rs 10,000 off, after which you can buy it for Rs 149,990. The 75X8000G, on the other hand, gets the maximum price cut of Rs 30,000. After the discount, it will set you back by Rs 279,999.

  Published Date: October 10, 2019 3:27 PM IST

