The Sony Alpha full-frame ILCE-7M2K/BQ IN5 mirrorless camera is available with a big discount on Flipkart. The camera originally costs Rs 128,990, but is now available with a discount of 36 percent. The new price of the camera is Rs 81,999. The camera comes with a 28-70mm lens and users can further get an additional discount of up to Rs 10,000 on exchange.

There are further offers available on the purchase if you use certain cards. On using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, users get a cashback of five percent. On using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card also users get five percent cashback. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI for three and six months on a Bajaj Finserv card. However, on a Flipkart axis bank card, you can get no-cost EMI for 3,6,9 and 12 months.

The Sony Alpha mirrorless camera comes with the following accessories in the box. You get a SEL2870 28mm to 70mm lens, a lens hood, lens cap and a power cord. There is also a rechargeable NP-FW50 battery and an AC-UD10 AC Adaptor. Users also get a shoulder strap, body cap, an accessory shoe cap, an eyepiece cup and a micro-USB cable.

Sony Alpha A7MII features and specifications

The Sony A7MII features 5-axis image stabilisation that can take care of shake when shooting from the hand. Further, the mirrorless camera is also compatible with a lot of mountable lenses. A short flange-back distance allows broad lens compatibility as well. The camera also has Sony’s automatic lens optimisation feature. This allows the camera to detect lens information for both E-mount and A-mount lenses. The 5-axis sensors will then best optimise stabilization for the lens you are using.

Inside the Sony A7MII is a 35mm full-frame 24.3-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor. Further, the camera uses the BIONZ X image processing engine. This helps the mirrorless camera reproduce textures and details in real-time. The camera supports 14-bit uncompressed RAW format and users can choose an optimal format. Features like AF tracking and a high-resolution XGA OLED Tru-viewfinder are also present. There are neat tricks like area-specific noise reduction that target various areas of the picture.