News

Sony offering big discounts on wireless headphones and speakers: Check prices

Deals

Amazon India is offering good deals on wireless speakers, wireless headphones, and other audio products. Read on to know more about the top deals on Sony audio devices.

  • Updated: March 9, 2020 10:57 AM IST
Sony is offering discounts on some of its audio products, as part of the Holi festival. The products that the company is offering at a discounted rate include Sony WH-1000XM3, WI-C310, SRS-XB402M, and others. Amazon India is offering good deals on wireless speakers, wireless headphones, and other audio products. Read on to know more about the top deals on Sony audio devices.

The Sony SRS-XB402M wireless Bluetooth speaker is currently available with a price tag of Rs 16,990. This audio product from Sony was launched in India for Rs 19,990. In November 2019, the same device was on sale with a price label of Rs 17,990, which was for a limited time period. It comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Sony is currently selling the WH-1000XM3 headphones for Rs 23,990. The headphones can deliver up to five hours of use with 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. The company claims that the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can deliver 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Sony is offering this headset in Black and Platinum Silver colors. The headphones offer support for both active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity.

It features a Dual Noise Sensor technology that offers better noise canceling. The wireless headphones come with 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm. The headset has a frequency of up to 40kHz. The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones also offer support for Quick Attention Mode.

The company’s Sony WI-C310 headphones are listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 2,290. The wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones will reportedly offer 15 hours of battery life, as per the company. The brand is selling the device in three colors. Sony says one can get 60 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. This audio product offers support for voice assistants and has 9mm driver unit.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 10:37 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2020 10:57 AM IST

