Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale live: Discounts on multiple AAA titles

Here is a list of the best deaals you can get during the Sony PlayStation Holiday sale. (Image: PlayStation Blog)

is currently holding its PlayStation Holiday Sale, during which it is offering major discounts on multiple titles throughout the store. Such titles include , : Cold War, Ultimate and more. All of these discounts are available till January 20 in India and January 19 internationally. The current game discount roster will stay same till January 9, expect for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will be available till January 5 only. After these deals expire on their respective dates, Sony will announce newer ones. Also Read - Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer; here's why

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on discount for the first time ever at Rs 2,799, with a discount of 30 percent. The Gold Edition and the Ultimate Edition are available with a 20 percent discount at 5,199 and 6,399, respectively. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: Best TVs to game on

3 with a discount of 72 percent is available at Rs 1,119, its Next Level bundle and the Ultimate Edition variant is available at Rs 2,299 and Rs 4,494, respectively. Also Read - Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021, pre-orders to live by December-end

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest entrant in the long-running Call of Duty franchise and it is available for a discounted price of Rs 3,750 for the cross-gen bundle and at Rs 5,2.0 for the Ultimate Edition. If you only want the version of the game, it is available with a discount of 25 percent at Rs 2,999.

21 Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition are available at their lowest prices ever. The Champions Edition is available at Rs 2,144 and the Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 2,924.

The new : is available at Rs 2,399 along with a 40 percent discount. The Gold Edition and the Ultimate Edition are both available with a discount of 25 percent, at Rs 1,631 and Rs 2,599, respectively.

Tom Clancy’s Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 599 with a discount of 70 percent. The Gold Edition is available at Rs 1,631 with a 60 percent discount and the Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 2,599 also at a 60 percent discount.

is one of the most popular games available for the PSS4 and it is currently available at Rs 2,000 with a 50 percent discount. Surprisingly, Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition is available even cheaper at Rs 1,994 with a 65 percent discount. Another popular Rockstar game on sale is Premium Online Edition at Rs 1,037 with a 58 percent discount.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are both available at Rs 2,250 with a 25 percent discount and the Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 2,449 with a discount of 30 percent.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is available at Rs 2,624 with a discount of 25 percent. The Hero Edition and the Legendary Hero Edition are available at Rs 2,799 and Rs 3,704, respectively.

is available at Rs 1,479 with a discount of 63 percent. This is the lowest, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been made available at. is also available at a discount price of Rs 1,549 with a 38 percent discount.

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition is available with a discount of 60 percent at Rs 799. Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available at a discount of 25 percent at Rs 1,911.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available at Rs 3,496 with a 30 percent discount.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available at Rs 1,999 with a 50 percent discount. Final Fantasy VII Remake is also available with a 50 percent discount at Rs 1,999. with a 50 percent discount is available at Rs 1,999 during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

is available at Rs 2,279 with a 43 percent discount. NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,679 with a discount of 58 percent, 3 is available at Rs 1,154 with a 67 percent discount, UFC 4 is available at Rs 2,279 and is available at Rs 2,839.

Exclusively for the during the PlayStation Holiday Sale include Godfall, which is available at Rs 3,599 with a 25 percent discount, Observer: System Redux available at Rs 1,997 with a 20 percent discount, Overcooked: All You Can Eat available at Rs 2,249 with a 25 percent discount and Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition available at Rs 1,924 with a 25 percent discount.