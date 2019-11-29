In August this year, Sony India launched its SRS-XB402M speaker with built-in Alexa. The audio product from Sony comes with an MRP of 24,990. The price of the Sony SRS-XB402M speaker is Rs 19,990 in India. Now, the company is offering a discount on this speaker. Interested consumers can get the Sony speaker for Rs 17,990.

The brand has confirmed that this special offer is valid until December 3. You can get this smart speaker via Amazon India. The company’s Sony SRS-XB402M speaker is essentially a part of the company’s Extra Bass lineup. Read on to find out everything about this Sony speaker.

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker features

The Sony SRS-XB402M comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours. To make sure the smart speaker is able to survive the outdoors as well as a pool-side party, it features an IP67 rating. Additionally, the speaker is also shockproof and rustproof.

Speaking of parties, the speaker has party lights that can be synchronized to the music. It also has playback controls at the top. You can connect smartphones or tablets to the speaker via Bluetooth. Besides playing music from your device, the smart speaker can also stream music from services like Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and more. It can also playback audiobooks from the Kindle app. Lastly, the speakers are also compatible with Spotify Connect, which allows you to stream from Spotify directly on the speaker.

A Sony statement reads, “Users can enjoy powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M ‘EXTRA BASS’ speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favorite tunes. It’s now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M.”