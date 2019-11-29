comscore Sony SRS-XB402M speaker discounted on Amazon India: Price, features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features
News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features

Deals

You can now buy the Sony SRS-XB402M speaker at a discounted price of Rs 17,990 in India. Read on to know more about the features of the smart speaker.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 11:37 AM IST
sony-srs-xb402m-india-launch

In August this year, Sony India launched its SRS-XB402M speaker with built-in Alexa. The audio product from Sony comes with an MRP of 24,990. The price of the Sony SRS-XB402M speaker is Rs 19,990 in India. Now, the company is offering a discount on this speaker. Interested consumers can get the Sony speaker for Rs 17,990.

The brand has confirmed that this special offer is valid until December 3. You can get this smart speaker via Amazon India. The company’s Sony SRS-XB402M speaker is essentially a part of the company’s Extra Bass lineup. Read on to find out everything about this Sony speaker.

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Powerful audio with Alexa smarts

Also Read

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Powerful audio with Alexa smarts

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker features

The Sony SRS-XB402M comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours. To make sure the smart speaker is able to survive the outdoors as well as a pool-side party, it features an IP67 rating. Additionally, the speaker is also shockproof and rustproof.

Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India

Also Read

Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India

Speaking of parties, the speaker has party lights that can be synchronized to the music. It also has playback controls at the top. You can connect smartphones or tablets to the speaker via Bluetooth. Besides playing music from your device, the smart speaker can also stream music from services like Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and more. It can also playback audiobooks from the Kindle app. Lastly, the speakers are also compatible with Spotify Connect, which allows you to stream from Spotify directly on the speaker.

A Sony statement reads, “Users can enjoy powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M ‘EXTRA BASS’ speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favorite tunes. It’s now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform
News
Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Reliance JioFiber introduces 2 new prepaid broadband plans

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber introduces 2 new prepaid broadband plans

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features

Deals

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features

Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

News

Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features

Deals

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker gets a big discount on Amazon India: Price, features
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details

Deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s launched in India

News

Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s launched in India
Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

Gaming

Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage
Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: शाओमी की इस सेल में मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Vivo V17 में पहली बार दिया जाएगा ये कैमरा मोड, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Redmi Note 8 और Note 8 Pro की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

Realme Black Friday Sale शुरू, मिल रही हैं धमाकेदार डील्स

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform
News
Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

News

Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report
Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report