comscore Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones get price cut in India: Features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details
News

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details

Deals

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancellation headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 25,990. You can get the headphones via Amazon India.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 12:03 PM IST
sony wh-1000xm3 headphones headband

Sony has slashed the price of its WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancellation headphones in India. Interested customers can get it for Rs 25,990. The wireless headphones are available through Amazon India. It is important to note that this “Super Saver Offer” is valid until December 3. To recall, Sony launched its WH-1000XM3 headphones in the year 2018.

The headset uses the modern reversible port, which also allows for fast charging. The headphones can deliver up to five hours of use with 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. The company claims that the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can deliver 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Sony is offering this headset in Black and Platinum Silver colors.

The headphones offer support for both active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. With WH-1000XM3 headphones, Sony introduced a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The brand claimed that the processor can deliver four times better performance than the previous processor.

Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

Also Read

Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

The headphones feature a Dual Noise Sensor technology that offers better noise canceling. The wireless headphones come with 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm. The headset has a frequency of up to 40kHz. The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones also offer support for Quick Attention Mode.

This feature helps lower the sound, which can be done by placing your hand on the right housing. This way you will be able to listen to your environment without having to remove the headphones. Apart from the Quick Attention Mode, the device also comes with an Adaptive Sound Control feature. It can automatically detect a user’s physical situation like walking or traveling and then adjust the ambient sound settings, as per the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
News
ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched: Check price, features

Wearables

Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched: Check price, features

Most Popular

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
Fingers Audio Pods Review

Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review
Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details

Deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 अपडेट में यूजर्स को मिलेगा अल्ट्रा बैटरी सेविंग मोड, सनलाइट मोड समेत ये नए फीचर्स

Tata Sky Plans 2019 : टाटा स्काई ने बंद किए एनुअल और सेमी एनुअल लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान्स

PSLV-C47 ने Cartosat-3 समेत 14 सेटेलाइट सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की कक्षा में स्थापित किए : ISRO

Amazon Quiz Answers 27 November : पांच आसान सवालों का जवाब दें और जीतें Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499
News
Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

News

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December
Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions