Sony has slashed the price of its WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancellation headphones in India. Interested customers can get it for Rs 25,990. The wireless headphones are available through Amazon India. It is important to note that this “Super Saver Offer” is valid until December 3. To recall, Sony launched its WH-1000XM3 headphones in the year 2018.

The headset uses the modern reversible port, which also allows for fast charging. The headphones can deliver up to five hours of use with 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. The company claims that the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can deliver 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Sony is offering this headset in Black and Platinum Silver colors.

This winter season experience the next level of silence with WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling #SonyHeadphones at a never before price. Avail our Super Saver Offer valid till 3rd Dec’19: https://t.co/2pWgkxFXD2. pic.twitter.com/mbRs1WFjVd — Sony India (@sony_india) November 26, 2019

The headphones offer support for both active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. With WH-1000XM3 headphones, Sony introduced a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The brand claimed that the processor can deliver four times better performance than the previous processor.

The headphones feature a Dual Noise Sensor technology that offers better noise canceling. The wireless headphones come with 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm. The headset has a frequency of up to 40kHz. The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones also offer support for Quick Attention Mode.

This feature helps lower the sound, which can be done by placing your hand on the right housing. This way you will be able to listen to your environment without having to remove the headphones. Apart from the Quick Attention Mode, the device also comes with an Adaptive Sound Control feature. It can automatically detect a user’s physical situation like walking or traveling and then adjust the ambient sound settings, as per the company.