Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on AAA video games

Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on Halo, FIFA 21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and much more

Here's a look at the best video game deals you can get during the Steam Winter Sale, including games like Halo, FIFA 21 and more.

Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts and offers on popular PC games. (Screenshot)

Steam is one of the most popular video game digital distribution service across the world. Every year gamers wait patiently for the service to host its yearly Winter Sale, during which they can get a slew of games at reasonable prices. The sale is now live for all and will run until January 5, 11:30 PM IST. During which you can get games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Need for Speed PaybackFIFA 21, Hades, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more at deep discounts. Also Read - 'Among Us' becomes most played game ever with half a billion active players in November 2020

Here’s a look at the best deals you can get during the Steam Winter Sale:

The imposter based game that gained popularity during the pandemic, Among Us is available at Rs 159 with a discount of 20 percent. Also Read - This guy just ran Doom on a pregnancy test kit

Borderlands 3, based in outer space is available at Rs 986 with a 67 percent discount. Also Read - Gamescom 2020: Here are all the trailers and reveals at the Opening Night Live

The new Death Stranding is available at just Rs 1,999, 50 percent down from its usual selling price.

For all the legacy gamers, the new Doom Eternal is available at Rs 1,319 with a discount of 67 percent.

Another game to gain popularity during the lockdown, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is available at Rs 4.3 with a 20 percent discount.

All the football fans can get the FIFA Champions Edition at Rs 2,034 with a discount of 63 percent.

Many of you might have got GTA 5 free from Epic, during a promotion earlier this year, but if you have been left out, you can get the GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs 1,016 (61 percent discount).

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at a new low for just Rs 539.

All racing fans can splurge Rs 374 on Need for Speed Payback, which is available at a discount of 75 percent.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at a new low of Rs 2,143 with a 33 percent discount.

If you like simulation games, then you can get The Sims 4 at just Rs 299, with an 88 percent discount.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available at Rs 1,499 with a 40 percent discount, whereas, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available at Rs 1,399 with a 60 percent discount.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is again available at just Rs 299. However, this time it is not the base version of the game, this time along, Steam is offering the Game of the Year Edition.

Control Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 1,499 with a 50 percent discount.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available at Rs 879 (20 percent discount).

Apart from these, there are multiple other games available at a low price on Steam. To access the sale you can head over to Steam’s official website or download the Steam client.

Note: After you purchase a game during the Steam Winter Sale, it will stay in your game library forever. You do not have to download it after purchasing to save it, like the games you get during Steam’s promotional runs.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2020 4:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 24, 2020 2:41 PM IST

