Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on AAA video games

Steam is one of the most popular digital distribution service across the world. Every year gamers wait patiently for the service to host its yearly Winter Sale, during which they can get a slew of games at reasonable prices. The sale is now live for all and will run until January 5, 11:30 PM IST. During which you can get games like : The Master Chief Collection, , 21, Hades, , and more at deep discounts.

Here’s a look at the best deals you can get during the Steam Winter Sale:

The imposter based game that gained popularity during the pandemic, is available at Rs 159 with a discount of 20 percent.

3, based in outer space is available at Rs 986 with a 67 percent discount.

The new is available at just Rs 1,999, 50 percent down from its usual selling price.

For all the legacy gamers, the new Eternal is available at Rs 1,319 with a discount of 67 percent.

Another game to gain popularity during the lockdown, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is available at Rs with a 20 percent discount.

All the football fans can get the FIFA Champions Edition at Rs 2,034 with a discount of 63 percent.

Many of you might have got free from Epic, during a promotion earlier this year, but if you have been left out, you can get the GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs 1,016 (61 percent discount).

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at a new low for just Rs 539.

All racing fans can splurge Rs 374 on Need for Speed Payback, which is available at a discount of 75 percent.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at a new low of Rs 2,143 with a 33 percent discount.

If you like simulation games, then you can get The Sims 4 at just Rs 299, with an 88 percent discount.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available at Rs 1,499 with a 40 percent discount, whereas, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available at Rs 1,399 with a 60 percent discount.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is again available at just Rs 299. However, this time it is not the base version of the game, this time along, Steam is offering the Game of the Year Edition.

Control Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 1,499 with a 50 percent discount.

Complete Edition is available at Rs 879 (20 percent discount).

Apart from these, there are multiple other games available at a low price on Steam. To access the sale you can head over to Steam’s official website or download the Steam client.

Note: After you purchase a game during the Steam Winter Sale, it will stay in your game library forever. You do not have to download it after purchasing to save it, like the games you get during Steam’s promotional runs.