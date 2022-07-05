Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

For the month of July, the domestic car manufacturer Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. However, like last month, there are no discounts on Altroz, Punch, Nexon EV and Tigor EV, thanks to high demand and long waiting periods. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Tata Harrier

Benefits of up to Rs 60,000 off

Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 for all variants. Corporate buyers can avail additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000. The Harrier measures 4,598mm in length, is 1,714mm tall and 1,894mm wide and boasts of 2,741mm of wheelbase. The top-spec variants sit on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the rest of the range gets smaller 16-inch wheels. Under the hood, the only powertrain made available to the new Harrier is a diesel-manual. The Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec turbodiesel engine produces 140bhp and 350Nm. The transmission is a six-speed manual sending power to front-wheels only. Although there is no AWD version, the Harrier does come with a special ESP system with selectable modes for different conditions – normal, wet and rough. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Tata Punch: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Tata Safari

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000

Tata Motors is offering an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000 on its flagship SUV. However, unlike the Harrier, there are no corporate benefits on the Safari this time. The all new Tata Safari is available in 6 and 7 seater options, comes with Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features. The Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine produces 170 PS Power and 350 Nm of Torque. It is seamlessly mated to 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission. The Multi Drive Mode 2.0 has Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrains. It has Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low end torque and linear power delivery. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Tata Tiago

Benefits of up to Rs 31,500

The domestic car maker is offering benefits of upto Rs 31,500 are available on all variants of the Tiago petrol. The Tiago gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 85PS of peak power and 114Nm of peak torque. The new diesel engine is a 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine that makes 70PS of peak power and 140Nm of peak torque. The new Tiago gets a five speed manual gearbox and shifts well.

Tata Tigor

Benefits of up to Rs 31,500

For the month of July, Tata on the higher variants, XZ and above is offering benefits of up to Rs 31,500, while the lower XE and XM variants see benefits of up to Rs 21,500. Tigor comes with an automatic climate control and ergonomically gifted seats with height adjustable seats. The wheelbase of 2451 mm allows for decent space inside the Tigor which also has 22 utility spaces inside the cabin while the boot space of 419 litres is one of the highest in its segment. The boot space has been maximized by the usage of pneumatic hinges which don’t take up any space of the boot.

Tata Nexon

Benefits of up to Rs 10,000

The petrol variants of the Nexon are available with up to Rs 6,000 off, while the diesel variants are available with discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. The Nexon was crash-tested by the agency and the SUV scored 16.06 points out of the maximum of 17 points for the adult occupant protection category, which gave the Tata Nexon the 5-star rating. The Tata Nexon also scored 25 points out of the possible 49 points in the child occupant protection category. The Nexon’s safety features include dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, among others.

Tata Motors Sales (June 2022)

Tata Motors announced an 82 percent increase in total domestic sales to 79,606 units in June 2022. The homegrown auto major posted a total domestic sales of 43,704 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales also grew 87 per cent to 45,197 units against 24,110 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the first quarter of 2022-23, PV sales were at 1,30,125 units compared to 64,386 units in the year-ago period. “Demand for passenger vehicles continued to stay strong in Q1 FY23 even as the supply side remained moderately impacted due to the lockdown in China.