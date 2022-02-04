Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

Tata Play Fiber, earlier known as Tata Sky Broadband is currently offering its Rs 1,150 broadband plan free of cost to its new subscribers for a month. The plan is being provided to customers free of cost for a month under the new ‘Try and Buy’ scheme, where the company is offering users an option to first test the service quality and then make a commitment by purchasing the connection. Also Read - Tata Sky offers 300Mbps plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900

Under the Rs 1,150 plan, the company offers its customers a high-speed internet connection with 200 Mbps download and upload speeds. While the plan will be made available to new subscribers free of cost, users will have to put down a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. Also Read - Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

The Try and Buy scheme is a promotional offer from the company and is only available in select regions of the country, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Mumbai, and more. Also Read - Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

The Try and Buy initiative customers will get 1000GB of high-speed data free of cost. Take note that you will have to cancel the connection within 30 days to be eligible to get a complete refund from the company. If you cancel after 30 days of service, you will be charged Rs 500, and will only get a refund of Rs 1,000. Further, the refund to the user is subject to the customer premise equipment (CPE) recovery.

Along with the connection, Tata Play Fiber will also offer users a free landline connection during the trial period.

If you want to continue with Tata Play Fiber, then you will be eligible for great offers. If you decide to go for the 100 Mbps plan for at least 3 months, then you will get a refund of the complete Rs 1,500. However, if you opt for the 50 Mbps plan for 3 months, then you will only get a refund of Rs 500, with the remaining Rs 1,000 will be in the security deposit wallet. If getting a monthly plan, you will be refunded Rs 1000 after three months of active service, with the remaining Rs 500 staying in the security deposit wallet.