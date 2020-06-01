comscore Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999 | BGR India
Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box is now available with a new offer where customers can avail discount and free access to OTT apps.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 2:03 PM IST
Tata Sky, the leading DTH service provider in the country, has announced a new offer on its Android set-top box. Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set Top Box is now available to customers at Rs 3,999. The DTH service provider is also offering six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free with the device. The set-top box based on Android is one of the devices that brings linear TV and OTT services into an unified package. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

Tata Sky Binge+ New Offer Revealed

With the new Android set-top box, customers will be able to watch broadcasts via satellite. In addition, they also get access to OTT content via the internet. All of this can be controlled using a single remote. In addition, the offer also bundles six months of free access to premium OTT content. This offer is applicable to apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. There is also three months of Amazon Prime subscription available at no extra cost. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

“Bringing the strengths of traditional DTH with next-generation features and the world of OTT content together, the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ device delivers an enriched viewing experience, with the highest image quality and a consistent end-user experience on their TV screens,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky. Also Read - Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: Here's how to get the offer

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

Also Read

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

The big feature of this set-top box is the fact that it runs Android TV out of the box. It means there is native support for Google Chromecast, allowing users to stream content from their phone to the big screen. There is also Google Assistant, which allows users to search for content using their voice. You can also get access to a plethora of content or games from the Google Play Store. While rival devices only bring content from streaming services, offering from Tata Sky brings linear content and OTT services into unified experience.

Story Timeline

