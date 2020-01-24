Tata Sky HD set-top box price slashed once again

Tata Sky has slashed the price of its HD set-top box once again. The company has revised the price of its set-top box between four or five times in the past eight months. The leading DTH service provider in the country slashed the price of its HD set-top box for the first time after the new tariff regime came into effect last year. The price of the HD set-top box was revised by around Rs 400. After that, the price of set-top box was revised further to make them even more competitive.

Last year, Tata Sky introduced a special offer where the HD set-top box became available for just Rs 1,199. Now, the company has announced another special offer. The set-top is now available for Rs 1,399 as part of a Special Offer. There is no word on how long this special offer will last. Telecom Talk notes that it is expected to be a limited period one and the price will revert back to its original after a few weeks. With this new price, Tata Sky offers one of the cheapest set-top boxes in the market.

Tata Sky offers discount on HD set-top box

Tata Sky has become the largest DTH service provider in the country. The operator currently has a market share of around 31.61 percent. It has a comfortable lead over Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV. Now, by offering cheaper set-top boxes, the company can further strengthen its position in the market. If you plan to buy these set-top boxes, do note that it only covers the connection charges. There will be additional installation and engineer visit charges for new connections.

Tata Sky also charges Rs 1,199 for SD to HD Box upgrade, which is primarily for the box. Tata Sky had also launched the Binge+ Android TV STB at Rs 5,999 recently. Other set-top box options from the company include Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky 4K and Tata Sky+ HD. They are available for Rs 5,999, Rs 6,400 and Rs 9,300 respectively. In comparison, DishNXT HD set-top box is available for Rs 1,590. DishNXT SD STB is available for Rs 1,490. D2h STBs are available at Rs 1,699 for the HD STB, Rs 1,599 for the basic SD box and Rs 1,799 for the HD RF set-top box.

Airtel Digital TV offers its SD set-top box connection for Rs 1,100. The HD connection is available for Rs 1,300. It charges Rs 450 extra for installation and engineer visit charges. Airtel Digital TV bundles one month of free channel pack with its Xstream Box connection. Dish TV also bundles one month of channel pack with its new connection. Sun Direct provides its SD+ box at Rs 1,799 and HD+ box at Rs 1,999. Tata Sky is definitely cheaper than its rivals and the limited period offer might run out soon.