TCL announces Rs 4,000 price cut on its 43-inch Android TV

TCL is offering a massive price cut on its 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV. As part of its Independence Day offer, the company has slashed the price of TCL 43 S6500 Android AI TV. The TV is generally priced at Rs 25,990 but will be available for Rs 21,990. The discounted price will be applicable from August 15 to August 18, 2019. The TV is available with a discount of Rs 4,000 for the next four days starting tomorrow. TCL claims that 43 S6500 Android AI TV is its best selling TV in the country.

TCL 43 S6500 Android AI TV: Discount Price and Availability

TCL is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on its 43-inch S6500 model during the sale. The limited period sale is being held from August 15 to August 18, 2019. TCL says the offer is valid only till stocks last. TCL is one of the top two television brands in the world and is also a popular Android TV. The TV will be available for Rs 21,990 as opposed to its retail price of Rs 25,990.

TCL 43 S6500 Android AI TV: Key Features

The TCL 43 S6500 is an Android TV driven by IPQ Engine. The engine analyses the TV content across hundreds of different zones to improve the picture quality. The TV also supports HDR technology, adding clarity to the picture. The TV supports Full HD resolution and includes Stereo Surrounding Soundbox Speaker. It uses Dolby Audio‘s 5.1 surround sound and supports Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

“We have slashed the prices of our feature-intensive and best-selling Smart TV TCL 43 S6500 to ensure the same. This year, you have the perfect chance to celebrate independence from your standard TV and take one step forward towards our ultramodern future with TCL,” said Mike Chen, Managing Director, TCL India.

The TV, as mentioned before, comes with an in-built Google Assistant and it can be activated using ‘Voice Search’ commands. Since it is an Android TV, you also get access to popular OTT applications such as Netflix and Hotstar. It also includes YouTube for streaming video content. Other applications supported by the TV include Google Play Movies and TV. The 43-inch Smart TV competes with Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series after the discount.