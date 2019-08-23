TCL has announced that it has completed three years in India with over 1 million customers. To celebrate this occasion, the company is offering exciting offers to new Smart TV buyers in India. The offer will be applicable to users between August 23 and August 31. One can avail the offers on TCL TVs via Amazon India and partner retail chains.

“We have had a successful run in India, growing from a mere 1.7 percent of the market share to 5.3 percent in just 6 months. Covering both the low price segment and high-end offerings, TCL has a range of Google-certified Smart TVs. We owe this success to our loyal fan base who elevated our status from a low-priced Smart TV brand to a technology leader in India’s market for consumer durables,” TCL India Country Manager Mr. Mike Chen said, The company has also ventured into other smart home appliances like AC, washing machine, and refrigerators. Here is all you need to know about the special discounts.

TCL Smart TV discounts detailed

As mentioned above, TCL is offering interesting offers on a range of 4K Android TV models. The discount is applicable on P8 series. The P8 (43-inch) model will be available for Rs 25,990. The 50-inch model will be available for Rs 29,990, whereas the 55-inch model will be available for Rs 36,990.

The discounts also extend to 43-inch P8E which will be available for Rs 28,990. The 50-inch model will be available for Rs 31,990, whereas the 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 39,990. The bigger model with 65-inch will be available for Rs 59,990. Similarly, the P8B model with a 43-inch screen will be up for grabs at Rs 25,990.

The 55-inch and 65-inch Smart TV models run Android 9 Pie OS. They come with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, Hotstar, Play Movies, Play Music and other compatible apps.