TCL smart TV days: Amazon offering up to 50% discount and 18 months warranty on TVs

Amazon India is hosting a TCL Smart TV days on its platform. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 50 percent discount on TCL TVs.

  • Published: November 22, 2019 9:02 PM IST
TCL 55-inch smart TV

Amazon India is hosting a TCL Smart TV days on its platform. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 50 percent discount on TCL TVs. The company is also giving 18 months of warranty on all TCL televisions. To begin with, the 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS is currently available for Rs 15,999. Previously, Amazon was selling this TV for Rs 28,990. You can also get off of up to Rs 6,360 in exchange for an old TV.

If your budget is very low, then you can also go for the 32-inch HD Ready LED TCL Smart TV 32S62S. This television is available for Rs 10,999. The company is also offering up to Rs 4,140 discount in exchange of an old TV. There is also a TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43P65US-2019, which comes with built-in Alexa. For this 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, you will have to pay Rs 22,999. You can get up to Rs 7,340 off, as part of an exchange offer.

Amazon is selling the 55-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55P65US-2019 for Rs 29,999. This TV comes with built-in Alexa, DTS-Dolby digital sound, A+ Grade LED panel and more. In exchange for an old TV, you get up to Rs 7,340 off on this TV too. One can also go for the 49-inch Full HD LED Smart TV P30 49P30FS, which is priced at Rs 26,999. Amazon is offering the same exchange offer (up to Rs 7,340 off) on this TCL smart TV too.

TCL’s 65-inch AI 4K UHD Android Smart LED TV 65P8 is also on the sale. Interested buyers can get it for Rs 49,999. This TV is listed with an MRP of 1,09,990 on the Amazon.in. Apart from the same exchange offer, there is also a no-cost EMI option on this 4K television. This 656-inch smart TV supports A+ Grade panel, HDR 10, Micro dimming and more.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 9:02 PM IST

